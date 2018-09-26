English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Miraculous Rescue of 50 IIT Students from Himachal, SC's Decision on 'Criminal Candidates' and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Aadhaar or not: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide the fate of Aadhaar and its enabling 2016 law as it will pronounce its much-awaited judgment on whether the scheme is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal body autonomy.
UN Drama: US President Donald Trump evoked laughter at the UN General Assembly as he boasted about his administration's accomplishments in his speech. During his speech, the American President also called India a free society and lauded it for successfully lifting millions out of poverty.
Cosby Sentenced: Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman, capping the once-beloved comedian's downfall from "America's Dad" to a convicted felon. He was the first celebrity to be convicted for sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.
Grand Rescue: About 50 IIT-students on a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul valley were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters while over 500 people remain stranded in other areas in Lahaul and Spiti district as per officials.
'Stop Killing Us': Following a spate of deaths of sanitation workers in the capital, Safai Karmchari Andolan (SKA) along with families of victims and prominent activists organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling an end to the age-old practice of manual scavenging and urging the government to compensate and rehabilitate sanitation workers.
Criminal Candidates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere in a plea seeking to debar candidates facing criminal charges from contesting elections and has stated that MPs, MLAs would not be disqualified before conviction. The top court has now left it to the parliament to decide on the issue.
Agree or disagree?
In July, Gummadi Vittal Rao, more popularly known to the world as Gaddar, enrolled himself as a voter in Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. Gaddar now close to 70, has never voted in an election. Not surprising since the balladeer was associated with the erstwhile Naxal outfit, the People's War that did not believe in the electoral process. Today, he plans to contest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel Assembly constituency. Read TS Sudhir's take on how this sudden change of heart may give KCR some serious competition.
On reel
At least One Indian dies while cleaning sewers every five days. This, despite Manual scavenging being banned in India. On 9 September, Pradeep lost his Childhood friend Vishal when both of them were cleaning a Septic Tank in Delhi.
https://youtu.be/fdAvO47XbnA
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Aadhaar or not: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide the fate of Aadhaar and its enabling 2016 law as it will pronounce its much-awaited judgment on whether the scheme is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal body autonomy.
UN Drama: US President Donald Trump evoked laughter at the UN General Assembly as he boasted about his administration's accomplishments in his speech. During his speech, the American President also called India a free society and lauded it for successfully lifting millions out of poverty.
Cosby Sentenced: Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman, capping the once-beloved comedian's downfall from "America's Dad" to a convicted felon. He was the first celebrity to be convicted for sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.
Grand Rescue: About 50 IIT-students on a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul valley were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters while over 500 people remain stranded in other areas in Lahaul and Spiti district as per officials.
'Stop Killing Us': Following a spate of deaths of sanitation workers in the capital, Safai Karmchari Andolan (SKA) along with families of victims and prominent activists organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling an end to the age-old practice of manual scavenging and urging the government to compensate and rehabilitate sanitation workers.
Criminal Candidates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere in a plea seeking to debar candidates facing criminal charges from contesting elections and has stated that MPs, MLAs would not be disqualified before conviction. The top court has now left it to the parliament to decide on the issue.
Agree or disagree?
In July, Gummadi Vittal Rao, more popularly known to the world as Gaddar, enrolled himself as a voter in Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. Gaddar now close to 70, has never voted in an election. Not surprising since the balladeer was associated with the erstwhile Naxal outfit, the People's War that did not believe in the electoral process. Today, he plans to contest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel Assembly constituency. Read TS Sudhir's take on how this sudden change of heart may give KCR some serious competition.
On reel
At least One Indian dies while cleaning sewers every five days. This, despite Manual scavenging being banned in India. On 9 September, Pradeep lost his Childhood friend Vishal when both of them were cleaning a Septic Tank in Delhi.
https://youtu.be/fdAvO47XbnA
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Shahid Kapoor on Playing Dingko Singh: Looking Exactly Like a Person Makes It a Caricature
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...