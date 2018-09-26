GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Daybreak | Miraculous Rescue of 50 IIT Students from Himachal, SC's Decision on 'Criminal Candidates' and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | Miraculous Rescue of 50 IIT Students from Himachal, SC's Decision on 'Criminal Candidates' and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Image for representation. (PTI)
In case you missed it

Aadhaar or not: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide the fate of Aadhaar and its enabling 2016 law as it will pronounce its much-awaited judgment on whether the scheme is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal body autonomy.

UN Drama: US President Donald Trump evoked laughter at the UN General Assembly as he boasted about his administration's accomplishments in his speech. During his speech, the American President also called India a free society and lauded it for successfully lifting millions out of poverty.

Cosby Sentenced: Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman, capping the once-beloved comedian's downfall from "America's Dad" to a convicted felon. He was the first celebrity to be convicted for sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Grand Rescue: About 50 IIT-students on a trek in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul valley were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters while over 500 people remain stranded in other areas in Lahaul and Spiti district as per officials.

'Stop Killing Us': Following a spate of deaths of sanitation workers in the capital, Safai Karmchari Andolan (SKA) along with families of victims and prominent activists organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling an end to the age-old practice of manual scavenging and urging the government to compensate and rehabilitate sanitation workers.

Criminal Candidates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere in a plea seeking to debar candidates facing criminal charges from contesting elections and has stated that MPs, MLAs would not be disqualified before conviction. The top court has now left it to the parliament to decide on the issue.

Agree or disagree?

In July, Gummadi Vittal Rao, more popularly known to the world as Gaddar, enrolled himself as a voter in Toopran in Medak district of Telangana. Gaddar now close to 70, has never voted in an election. Not surprising since the balladeer was associated with the erstwhile Naxal outfit, the People's War that did not believe in the electoral process. Today, he plans to contest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel Assembly constituency. Read TS Sudhir's take on how this sudden change of heart may give KCR some serious competition.​

On reel

At least One Indian dies while cleaning sewers every five days. This, despite Manual scavenging being banned in India. On 9 September, Pradeep lost his Childhood friend Vishal when both of them were cleaning a Septic Tank in Delhi.

https://youtu.be/fdAvO47XbnA

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
