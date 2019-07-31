News18 Daybreak | Missing Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Body Found and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Missing Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's body found two days after he went missing

The body of VG Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, was found today morning. Siddhartha, who is the son-in-law of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna, had been missing since Monday evening. In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”. The business tycoon's body is said to have been found 5km from a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru.

Follow the live updates here.

In major victory for NDA, Rajya Sabha passes bill banning instant Triple Talaq

Despite numbers stacked against it, the Narendra Modi government finally managed to breach the Rajya Sabha citadel to get the triple talaq bill passed by Parliament. In the process, the government also completely exposed the Opposition and the fabled talk of its unity. The lead Opposition party Congress saw its benches empty with at least five Congress MPs, including Vivek Tankha, Rajiv Bishwal, Mukud Medhi and Pratap Bajwa, missing at the time or voting. BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK, who during the debate had opposed the Bill, also staged a walkout.

In Other News

Critical still: Almost 40 hours after Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries in a car crash in Rae Bareli, doctors said her condition remains serious and the next 48 hours are extremely critical. MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar against who she had filed a rape complaint was on Tuesday booked for 'hatching the car stash controversy'.

Consumer Protection Bill: Lok Sabha passed the Consumer Protection Bill 2018, which seeks to strengthen the rights of consumers by setting up authorities that will provide a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defects in goods and deficiency in services.

Reversing orders: The newly formed BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in the state, calling it “controversial and communal”. Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary, observed every year on November 10, was started by the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government.

"Cough"t in trouble: Batsman Prithvi Shaw has been suspended after he tested positive for Terbutaline, a substance found in cough syrup that's prohibited by World Anti Doping Agency. The batsman, who admitted to the violation saying he must have ingested the substance as he took cough syrup for medical purposes, will not be eligible for selection until November 15.

Rawalpindi crash: A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a residential area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early, killing all five crew members and 12 civilians, and destroying five to six houses, the Pakistan Army said.

On Our Specials

S'tea'p price: A kilogram of Manohari Gold Tea sold for Rs 50,000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre on Tuesday morning, shattering the record for tea at public auction. Karishma Hasnat speaks to owner of Manohari and Lengrai Tea Estates in Dibrugarh estate Rajan Lohia, who says the production of Gold tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, but special because it is handmade.

Missed target: The Narendra Modi government recently announced the privatisation of 25 airports. Despite the country's 449 airports, metro airports continue to receive the bulk of the traffic. Satyendra Pandey argues that as peak slots across the metro cities are taken and parking space is reaching its saturation, the bid to privatise airports fails to address one of the core challenges of Indian aviation- airport capacity.

On Reel

Protests erupted in Hong Kong, Romania and Russia earlier this week. While in Hong Kong, protesters clashed with cops and called for full democracy and autonomy, Russian protesters came out in large numbers against the blocking of opposition parties in the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, in Romania protesters held demonstrations against the rape and murder of teen. Watch to know more.