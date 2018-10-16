English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Mob Blocks Woman’s Way to Sabaraimla, Tharoor’s ‘Good Hindu’ Remark on ram Temple Stokes Controversy and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Lord Ayyappa devotees during a protest called by various Hindu organisations against the lifting of ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Union minister MJ Akbar has filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment. The junior foreign minister, who has rejected the allegations as “false and fabricated”, filed the complaint in a Delhi court on Monday soon after his return from Africa where he was leading an Indian delegation. More than 10 women journalists have accused Akbar of harassment when he was an editor. Karanjawala & Co, the law firm which is fighting MJ Akbar’s battle against journalist in an alleged case of sexual harassment, has defended its battery of 97 advocates in the Vakalatnama as the ‘standard practice’ and stated that only six out of them will appear in the case.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raked up a controversy with his remarks against the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Referring to the demolition of Babri Masjid, Tharoor said “no good Hindu” would want a Ram Temple to be built by “demolishing somebody else’s place of worship”. However, on Monday, Tharoor accused the media of “distorting” his words. “I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: “most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship,” he tweeted.
A Kerala woman’s post declaring she would climb the 18 steps to the sanctum sactorum of Lord Ayyappa’s temple in Sabarimala as it opens its doors to devotees has unleashed mayhem in her life. Soon after Reshma Nishanth revealed her intention, a mob comprising Hindu outfits surrounded her house, shouting slogans against her and threatening her that they would, by any means, not allow her to enter the shrine.
An expat scientist from Gujarat has tweeted that he and his friends were denied entry into a ‘garba’ dance event in Atlanta in the US after organisers allegedly said their last names and look weren't “Hindu”.
Addressing a gathering of minority community after inaugurating various schemes for them in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reminded the audience that he was responsible for running the state which was based on principles and committed to development of all without discrimination. "We think about development not caste. I am at the helm of the state since November, 2005 but never compromised on anything. I am here to serve people of Bihar. While doing So, I don't care about votes," Nitish said.
Arif Jafar has lost his health, family, and 17 years, battling against Section 377, a section of the Indian Penal Code that was used to criminalize sexual activities "against the order of nature". And yet, his fight is not ending anytime soon. Meet the Lucknow boy who was harassed, abused and arrested for loving men.
Here's a 10-step guide on how not to apologise if you have been accused in the #MeToo movement.
Over a month before the results to five state assembly elections are announced, three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Karnataka will witness a high-voltage poll battle that has already been dubbed as semi-final for the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in the state. The ruling JDS – Congress combine and the main opposition BJP have reluctantly fielded candidates for the Lok Sabha bypolls, complaining that there was no need of the election as the newly elected candidate would only get a tenure of six months. But these three by-polls may decide which way the wind is blowing across Karnataka ahead of the most crucial Parliament elections due early next year, writes DP Satish.
It is no great surprise then when a section of so-called 'Hindu' activists demanded and received an apology from Fortune for making an advertisement starring a Bong couple eating indulging in some 'sinful' fish eating on Navami, many Bengalis were mighty offended. Durga Puja, the Bengali cousin of the North Indian Navaratri stems from the worship of 'avatars' of the same goddess - Durga or Shera Wali. However, having evolved in the Eastern state of Bengal, Durga Puja has its own flavour, its own rules, which are quite distinct from Navaratri. And Bengalis do eat fish and meat during this festival.
As the country gears up for to welcome Goddess Durga, News18.com spends a day with the men who create these beautiful idols- year after year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQP7PXUVPq4
