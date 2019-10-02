News18 Daybreak | Modi Govt Shelves Plan to Ban Single-use Plastic and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary today, PM Modi to declare India open defecation-free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad today, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declared the country open defecation-free. He is slated to start the day by visiting Rajghat, Gandhi’s resting place. Several events have been organised across the country, especially in parts of Gujarat as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary. Although the government was earlier expected to announce a ban on single-use plastic on the occasion, the plan has been shelved since it was seen as too disruptive for the industry at a time of economic slowdown.

Supreme Court recalls its controversial 2018 order that diluted provisions of arrest under SC/ST act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. In its judgment last year, the apex court bench had directed that no arrests under the Act could be made without permission from an appointed authority (in case of public servants) or Senior Superintendent of Police. However, in the Tuesday hearing, the bench contended that this is likely to lead to various complications in the investigation of the crime. The three-judge bench also said that misuse of the Act's provisions was a result of human failure and not due to caste system.

NRC in Bengal: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah reiterated on Tuesday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in West Bengal and that all infiltrators will be thrown out of the country. He added that before the implementation of the NRC, citizenship will be accorded to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees.

Economic woes: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September declined to Rs 91,916 crore, as against Rs 98,202 crore in the preceding month, as per government data released on Tuesday. The revenue collection in the same month a year ago had stood at Rs 94,442 crore.

Poll preparations: Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief Chandrakant Dada Patil and minister Pankaja Munde were among the 125 candidates listed in BJP’s first list for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Its ally, Shiv Sena also put out a list for 124 seats that have been finalised after talks with BJP. However, sources said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is trying to negotiate on two more seats.

Defiant: Police fired tear gas as thousands of anti-government protesters fanned out across Hong Kong on Tuesday, posing a direct challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Tuesday.

New mayor: BJP's M Gowtham Kumar was declared the winner of the mayoral elections in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday. Kumar is a two-time BJP corporator from Jogupalya ward (Ward 89) in Ulsoor. He clinched victory over Congress' R Satyanarayana by 17 votes, winning the top elected post in the local civic body — the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Poll debut: “If you all allow me, I declare, with the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj, of my grandparents, of my parents, that I will contest the elections.” With these words, Aaditya Thackeray declared his electoral debut, a historic moment for the Shiv Sena. After all, this is the first time in the party’s 63-year history, that a Thackeray has ditched the remote control to flex his muscles in the electoral battlefield. The amply cautious Shiv Sena not only chose a safe seat for the scion, but had also eliminated all competition months ago by acquiring NCP’s key leader in Worli and ex-MLA, Sachin Ahir. Vinaya Deshpande looks at the circumstances surrounding the nomination.

Aaditya Thackeray has done what no other Thackeray family has done before – choosing to contest elections. Watch this video to find out how Aaditya evolved through the years from music lyricist to a suave politician.

