News18 Daybreak | Modi Indicates Lockdown to be Extended and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Stories

Modi indicates lockdown to be extended, but govt may end red zone category

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday indicated that the nationwide lockdown could be extended further beyond May 17, but with more relaxations as he held a marathon meeting with chief ministers to discuss the roadmap for India’s response to the pandemic. One of the ways of giving more relaxations, the PM suggested was to do away with red zone classification for districts. He said that the entire district may not be declared as a red zone, and strict restrictions on movement could only be limited to containment areas.

Railways resumes passenger services on 15 routes from today

The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations from today, 51 days after the services were halted. The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter has said. Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.

In Other News

Marathon meet: Several chief ministers asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let them play a bigger role in handling the coronavirus crisis in their states. Meanwhile, CMs of four states – Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh –opposed the resumption of train services from today and asked the Centre to push it back.

Record spike: Tamil Nadu, which had till now aligned its governance with that of the Centre, saw the biggest daily increase in infections yet at 798. But because of the fresh surge, the state was forced to inform the Centre of its inability to accommodate trains and air transport.

Word of caution: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.

India-China face-off: China reacted guardedly to the recent clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers, saying its troops remained "committed to uphold peace and tranquillity" at the border areas. Both the countries should properly manage their differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Stable: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said. "All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him has said.

On Our Specials

Brutal crimes: Caste-based violence has raised its ugly head to new levels in Tamil Nadu during the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic, allege social activists. Karthik Narayanan writes that since the first nationwide lockdown began on March 25, there have been at least 30 major incidents of caste-based violence in the state, according to a study by Evidence. Activists allege that in many places, some upper-caste groups are using the lockdown as an opportunity to assault Dalits.

New normal: On March 18, four persons who had just returned from Germany were de-boarded from Mumbai-Delhi Garibrath Express at Palghar station after fellow passengers spotted home quarantine stamps on their hands. The reaction elicited by fellow citizens was understandable as it showed an evolutionary response: We are hardwired to physically distance ourselves from those who could infect us. Manoj Pande writes that these are early signs the Covid-19 outbreak may engender a “new-normal” in nearly all walks of life. The new equilibrium will take some more months to set in and the global pandemic would create a new order in stereotype.

On Reel