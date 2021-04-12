News18 Daybreak | More Than 27 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered on First Day of 'Tika Utsav'; After 2-Day Halt, Vaccination Resumes Today in Mumbai

More Than 27 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered on First Day of ‘Tika Utsav’: Govt

On the first day of tika utsav’, more than 27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till Sunday evening, taking the cumulative number of doses given in the country to 10,43,65,035, the Union health ministry said. The tika Utsav refers to the COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.

Hospital Declares Patient ‘Dead’, Man Turns Out to Be Alive in Bihar

In a bizarre incident, a man admitted with a brain haemorrhage was declared dead by authorities at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and was also handed over a death certificate to his family. 40-year-old Chunnu Kumar who was admitted on April 3 at the Patna hospital and his relatives were told that he had passed away on Sunday due to Covid, ANI reported.

Second Wave of Covid-19 Worrying, People Need to Be Extra Cautious: Yogi Adityanath

The current COVID-19 wave is worrying and people need to take all precautions and follow protocols, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday at an all-party meeting, which was not attended by Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in the state. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhawan here, and Governor Anandiben Patel said the situation was grim and vaccination against COVID-19 should be ramped up.

After 2-Day Halt, Vaccination Resumes Today in Mumbai’s 62 out of 71 Private Centres. Details Here

With the fresh stock of anti-COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from Monday. In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

Elon Musk’s Mars Colonization Plans May Have to Wait, He’s Going to the Moon ‘Very Soon’

Elon Musk has set his sight on Mars… err, the moon. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss who has been obsessed with colonizing the red planet has now set his eyes on a different celestial body: The moon. But it may not be all literal, and it may be the result of the billionaire’s personal vested interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Amit Shah Playing Divisive Politics Over Cooch Behar Incident: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of engaging in divisive politics over the death of five people in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here that Shah was knowingly ”suppressing facts” and giving a communal twist to the incident for electoral gains.

NASA Shares Stunning Images of Electric Blue Dunes on Mars

Arecent photo of Mars shared by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows that the surface of the Red Plant is indeed blue. In an image that was taken by the Mars Odyssey orbiter shows cerulean blue dunes on the surface of Mars and were captured near the planet’s polar areas.

