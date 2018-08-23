English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Mumbai's Crystal Tower Fire Kills 4, Centre Declines UAE Aid and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Smoke billows out of the Crystal Tower, where a fire broke out, at Parel in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Thanks, But No Thanks: The central government is conveying to various foreign governments pledging financial assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala that it will not accept the help. A number of countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Maldives have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. The sources said that while declining to accept the assistance, India is conveying its sincere appreciation to the foreign nations for their offers to help flood affected people in Kerala.
What does India’s National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) dictate as the country’s position on taking help from other willing nations? Find out here.
Mumbai Fire: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar, killing four people and injuring 21. Nearly three dozen people were rescued from the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema. The building does not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners, according to the civic body. The building’s developer, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was arrested.
10-Year-Old Hero: As flames ripped through Mumbai's Crystal Tower on Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl emerged as a hero, saving several lives by just applying her school lessons.
Farooq Abdullah Attacked: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday, two days after he chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" during a prayer meeting for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Watch the exclusive interview of Farooq Abdullah with CNN-News18 here.
Violent Eid: Eid festivity in militancy-hit Kashmir was marred by violent incidents in which terrorists shot dead three policemen in two districts of the state.
Royal Bloodlines: Despite the march of time, relics of the old world continue to thrive in buildings and surnames in our country today. We spoke to the descendants of royal bloodlines to understand how they celebrated Eid-al-Adha.
Big Cricket News: Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw along with ever consistent middle-order batsmen Hanuma Vihari were included in the Test team as selectors announced squad for the fourth and fifth Test on Thursday. Out of form opener Murali Vijay was axed from the team. Kuldeep Yadav was also left out of the team and will be part of the India A squad for the four-day game against Australia A. The rest of the team remained the same as the first three Tests.
[caption id="attachment_1842945" align="alignnone" width="875"] Ajinkya Rahane (AFP), Virat Kohli (Getty Images), Murali Vijay (AFP)[/caption]
