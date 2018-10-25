English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Nageshwar Rao Takes Charge of CBI, Co-founder of India's First Bitcoin Kiosk Held and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
M Nageshwar Rao, who hails from Warangal district in Telangana, is from the 1986 batch of Odisha cadre.
Loading...
In case you missed it
CBI crisis: CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. News18 answers all your questions about the ugly spat between top CBI officers.
Danger averted: Authorities in the United States have intercepted suspicious devices that could be pipe bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Republican Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there. Also, CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered.
Engine-less wonder: Train 18, the country’s first engine-less train that is being regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, is set to hit the tracks for trials on October 29. Find out all you need to know about it on News18.
Crypto ATM: Another co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Unocoin Technologies was arrested on Wednesday for setting up India’s first bitcoin ATM kiosk in Bengaluru without taking the necessary approvals. The arrest of Sathvik Vishwanath, 32, followed the arrest of Harish BV, the other co-founder of the firm, on Tuesday.
Porn ban: The government has directed Internet Service Providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, according to official sources.
'Vitriolic' literature: The meeting of the Delhi University’s Standing Committee for Academic Affairs reverberated with calls for the removal of Kancha Ilaiah “Shepherd’s” books from the political science postgraduate course for being “vitriolic towards Hindu faith”.
Agree or disagree?
Since its inception, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) never created the post of president in the party and the highest post within is that of the general secretary. This was because the late MG Ramachandran, who broke away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and founded the AIADMK in 1972, asserted that his eternal leader was DMK founder CN Annadurai and, hence, the highest post in the party was symbolically, eternally left for Anna. However, things are now changing. Veerarghav TM writes how the AIADMK's abandonment of the principles of 'Anna' for 'Amma' could be harmful both for itself as well as for DMK.
On reel
CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. However, this leaves a lot of questions unanswered; such as the genesis of the entire controversy and how the government could order the removal of a CBI director. News18 explains some critical aspects.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
CBI crisis: CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. News18 answers all your questions about the ugly spat between top CBI officers.
Danger averted: Authorities in the United States have intercepted suspicious devices that could be pipe bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Republican Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there. Also, CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered.
Engine-less wonder: Train 18, the country’s first engine-less train that is being regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, is set to hit the tracks for trials on October 29. Find out all you need to know about it on News18.
Crypto ATM: Another co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Unocoin Technologies was arrested on Wednesday for setting up India’s first bitcoin ATM kiosk in Bengaluru without taking the necessary approvals. The arrest of Sathvik Vishwanath, 32, followed the arrest of Harish BV, the other co-founder of the firm, on Tuesday.
Porn ban: The government has directed Internet Service Providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, according to official sources.
'Vitriolic' literature: The meeting of the Delhi University’s Standing Committee for Academic Affairs reverberated with calls for the removal of Kancha Ilaiah “Shepherd’s” books from the political science postgraduate course for being “vitriolic towards Hindu faith”.
Agree or disagree?
Since its inception, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) never created the post of president in the party and the highest post within is that of the general secretary. This was because the late MG Ramachandran, who broke away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and founded the AIADMK in 1972, asserted that his eternal leader was DMK founder CN Annadurai and, hence, the highest post in the party was symbolically, eternally left for Anna. However, things are now changing. Veerarghav TM writes how the AIADMK's abandonment of the principles of 'Anna' for 'Amma' could be harmful both for itself as well as for DMK.
On reel
CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. However, this leaves a lot of questions unanswered; such as the genesis of the entire controversy and how the government could order the removal of a CBI director. News18 explains some critical aspects.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2018/19 Set to Kick Off as Indian Football Braces For Domestic Overhaul
- Is K-Pop Giant BTS The Beatles of Our Generation?
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Apple, Samsung Fined Millions For Slowing Phones
- Explained - What Are BS VI Emission Norms and Why is it Important to Reduce Air Pollution?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...