GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

News18 Daybreak | Nageshwar Rao Takes Charge of CBI, Co-founder of India's First Bitcoin Kiosk Held and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Daybreak | Nageshwar Rao Takes Charge of CBI, Co-founder of India's First Bitcoin Kiosk Held and Other Stories You May Have Missed
M Nageshwar Rao, who hails from Warangal district in Telangana, is from the 1986 batch of Odisha cadre.
Loading...
In case you missed it

CBI crisis: CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. News18 answers all your questions about the ugly spat between top CBI officers.

1649c817-2230-4150-8e3b-21c1c9fa40c7

Danger averted: Authorities in the United States have intercepted suspicious devices that could be pipe bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Republican Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there. Also, CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered.

Engine-less wonder: Train 18, the country’s first engine-less train that is being regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, is set to hit the tracks for trials on October 29. Find out all you need to know about it on News18.

9f67d35b-a822-4369-bc61-9a178e1470c0

Crypto ATM: Another co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Unocoin Technologies was arrested on Wednesday for setting up India’s first bitcoin ATM kiosk in Bengaluru without taking the necessary approvals. The arrest of Sathvik Vishwanath, 32, followed the arrest of Harish BV, the other co-founder of the firm, on Tuesday.

Porn ban: The government has directed Internet Service Providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, according to official sources.

'Vitriolic' literature: The meeting of the Delhi University’s Standing Committee for Academic Affairs reverberated with calls for the removal of Kancha Ilaiah “Shepherd’s” books from the political science postgraduate course for being “vitriolic towards Hindu faith”.

Agree or disagree?

Since its inception, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) never created the post of president in the party and the highest post within is that of the general secretary. This was because the late MG Ramachandran, who broke away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and founded the AIADMK in 1972, asserted that his eternal leader was DMK founder CN Annadurai and, hence, the highest post in the party was symbolically, eternally left for Anna. However, things are now changing. Veerarghav TM writes how the AIADMK's abandonment of the principles of 'Anna' for 'Amma' could be harmful both for itself as well as for DMK.​

On reel

CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of all powers in the midst of an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter. As per a government order, CBI joint director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of interim director of the investigating agency with immediate effect. However, this leaves a lot of questions unanswered; such as the genesis of the entire controversy and how the government could order the removal of a CBI director. News18 explains some critical aspects.

(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...