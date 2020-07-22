News18 Daybreak | Navy's P-8Is Deployed in Ladakh, MiG-29K Jets May Move to Air Bases in North and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

'Ready for masses by March 2021': Adar Poonawalla's plan for COVID-19 vaccines and trials in Mumbai, Pune

As trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showed encouraging results, Serum Institute of India (SII) said that it will start manufacturing 700 million to 800 million doses of the vaccine. SII has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready. “We are making the vaccine from scratch. We are using only their technology. Its going to be a proud moment for any company in India and there are many other excellent companies that are going to be part of this,” said CII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Amid border row with China, Navy's P-8Is deployed in Ladakh, MiG-29K jets may move to air bases in north

The Indian Navy's Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the LAC and some of its MiG-29K jets are likely to be stationed in key IAF bases in the northern sector amid the border row with China, sources said on Tuesday. The maritime fighter jets will complement the Air Force’s efforts to boost deep strikes and air dominance capabilities. The IAF has already positioned almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases.

In Other News

Assam floods: The death toll in the Assam deluge rose to 87, while heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river in Nepal led to flooding in parts of north Bihar. In Meghalaya, five people died in floods in West Garo Hills district.

Prashant Bhushan in SC: The Supreme Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The Court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India.

Power play: The Rajasthan High Court requested the State Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident MLAs till Friday. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot served a legal notice to Giriraj SIngh Malinga for stating that Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP.

Karnataka unlocks: Karnataka government released detailed guidelines as part of unlock-again after announcing that there was no question of any more lockdowns in the state. The government order said night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled: The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board decided to cancel this year's pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the wake of the closure of religious places in Jammu and Kashmir due to thepandemic.

On Our Specials

Worrying results: In the first indication of a widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital, the results of sero-prevalence study showed that on an average, across Delhi, antibodies were found in 23.48% of the population. In other words, the study estimated that 23.48% of the Capital’s population was affected by COVID-19 and many of them would not have even known it as they did not show any symptoms, Nikhil Ghanekar reports.

Kashmir on ventilator: Kashmir's COVID-19 response is literally on a ventilator going by the red flag raised by the Srinagar administration about hospitals running out of beds for virus-hit patients, Mufti Islah reports. “The first hundred COVID-19 patients died in 103 days and next 100 in only 15 days. There is a spike in cases and we don't have enough beds to admit all positive patients,” a video by Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, a leading doctor at the Chest Diseases Hospital, was tweeted by the Srinagar administration.