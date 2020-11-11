News18 Daybreak | NDA Set to Wrap up Victory after Close Contest against Mahagathbandhan and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Not Under Any Pressure, Says EC after RJD and Congress Claim Certificates Withheld from Winning Candidates

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it has never worked under anybody's pressure and refuted the RJD's allegations about not giving winning certificates to candidates of the Grand Alliance. The RJD in a tweet had listed 119 seats where the Grand Alliance candidates had won after completion of counting, and returning officers had allegedly congratulated them for the victory, but they are not given certificates.

'AIMIM Will Decide on Alliance Only After Bihar Poll Results are Out': Owaisi on Joining Forces With RJD

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said the decision on joining hands with the Grand Alliance will be taken only after the final results of Bihar Assembly elections are out. While refraining from giving a definite answer to the question of tie-up with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, Owaisi said that the development of Bihar is the party's priority.

At SCO Summit, PM Modi Sends Across a Veiled Message to China and Pakistan

For the first time since the LAC stand-off in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping came together at a common platform at a virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The heads of state summit also saw Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan registering his presence. “India believes that to improve connectivity it is important to respect for the other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Modi said.

AMU Vice Chancellor Registers as First Volunteer of Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Developed by Bharat Biotech

As the trial of Covid-19 vaccine enters the third phase, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday got himself registered to be the first volunteer for the Covaxin trials. The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech began at JN Medical College and Hospital of AMU. Seeking active participation from all age groups and socio-economic background in the clinical trials, the he said, "a trial or study, one get a chance to participate in ground breaking research and contribute to developing better cure and treatment options."

Instagram Down as Users Unable to Refresh Feed, Login Issues Also Reported

Instagram appears to be not working for users living in the European region. According to website and app outage tracker, Down Detector, Instagram users around the world started reporting issues with the platform at 10 AM today; however, it peaked by 5:30 PM as more and more users started experiencing problems. The website adds that most users are facing issues while refreshing Instagram feed (86 percent). Other Instagram users appear to be facing login-related problems

Tanishq Pulls Down Advertisement Again After it Gets Hate For Advocating Cracker Ban in Diwali

Tanishq, India’s biggest jewellery brand co-owned by the Tatas, has pulled down an advertisement that it launched for Diwali. This is the second time in less than a month that the jewellery brand took down its advertisement after launching it, and then being criticised for it on social media.