News18 Daybreak| Nearly 4 Lakh Covid-19 Cases Recorded in June, 3 Officers Arrested In TN Custodial Deaths Case and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India records single-day highest jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, nearly 4 lakh cases recorded in June

India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths and also a majority of cases -- close to four lakh -- in June to make it the worst month for the country. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have accounted for over 70% of 17,400 coronavirus deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 89,802. While Maharashtra recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,537 new cases, taking its overall tally to 1,80,298. Before this, the highest single-day spike in the state was registered on June 28 with 5,493 cases.

Under-utilised: Citing under-utilisation of COVID lab facilities, the Centre advised states and UTs to enable all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe coronavirus tests to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per the ICMR guidelines. Centre urged states to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories.

In Other News

TN custodial deaths: The Crime Branch-CID arrested a police official in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu. Sub-inspector Raghuganesh, the main accused, was arrested and remanded to custody. Two more police officers were held taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. Twelve special teams formed under the Superintendent of Police of CB-CID are investigating the case.

Boiler blast: At least six people were killed and several injured in a boiler blast at the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Wednesday. This is the second blast at the power plant in three months, with eight people being injured in the last accident. Chief Minister K Palaniswami expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.

PM quits Weibo?: Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Weibo account has gone blank-- with no photos, posts or comments. According to reports, the Prime Minister of India has quit Weibo. Due to its complex rules regarding VIP accounts, an official process for the PM to quit the platform was initiated. As per reports, there was a delay from the Chinese side in responding to the request.

Barred from highways: India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Private investment invited: The Railways formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said. The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the national transporter said.

On Our Specials

Ticket to UP polls: “They can take whatever action they want. I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a few days back. As news came in on Wednesday of an eviction notice from her Delhi home where Gandhi has lived since her marriage, Congress called the move a witch hunt and a diversionary tactic. In all likelihood, Priyanka Gandhi may shift to Lucknow soon and use it to make her political base and ensure her party cadre is enthused- Pallavi Ghosh writes.

No breakthrough on Pangong: Lieutenant General, the commander of India’s Leh-based XIV corps, and his People’s Liberation Army counterpart, South Xinjiang military region chief, have agreed on broad parameters to disengage troops in some contested zones along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, government sources familiar with the negotiations told News18. This was the third in a series of meetings so far, however, neither New Delhi nor Beijing have issued any official communiqué on the negotiations- Praveen Swami writes.

On Reel

<iframe width="727" height="409" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XOh9Gk0awlM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In heart-wrenching photos that emerged from Kashmir on Wednesday, a three-year-old boy can be seen sitting on his grandfather's body, who was killed in a terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.