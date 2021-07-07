News18 Daybreak | New Cabinet to Have Record SC, ST, OBCs; More Women; US President Joe Biden to Host Summit With PM Modi This Year

New Cabinet to Have Record SC, ST, OBCs; More Women; Reshuffle at 6pm Today

The upcoming council of ministers is set to have a special focus on marginalised sections, with a record representation of Schedule Caste communities, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday. The cabinet reshuffle will take place on Wednesday at 6pm, sources said. Top sources in the know said the upcoming council of ministers will have a special focus on the representation of ‘soshit, pidit, vanchhit and Adivasi’s.

‘Stan Swamy’s Health Closely Monitored’: MEA Says India Isn’t Against Legitimate Exercise of Rights

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to the death of activist Stan Swamy, saying that his health and treatment were “closely monitored by the courts” and that Indian authorities are not “against legitimate exercise of rights”. “Father Stan Swamy was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency following due process under law.

US President Joe Biden to Host Summit With PM Modi, Other Quad Leaders This Year

The US coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will host a summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year and it should bring “decisive" commitments on vaccine diplomacy and infrastructure. Campbell made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank.

Antibodies Found in 69% Children in 6-18 Age Bracket in Chandigarh: Sero Survey

A sero survey conducted by PGI Hospital Chandigarh on children aged between 6-18 years has showed that out of 756 samples, 519 kids which means almost 69 per cent, had been previously infected with the coronavirus infection and also developed antibodies. According to the findings of the survey, more than 73 per cent of children in Chandigarh’s Dhanas, Maloya and Kajheri areas have tested positive for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Mira Rajput Trolled For Wearing a Skirt

While Aamir and Kiran have time and again maintained that they will continue to stay as a family after their divorce announcement, ​Miss India Universe 2009 Urvashi Rautela simply refused to make any comments on someone’s personal life. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for apparently not “dressing right" for her yoga session.

