News18 Daybreak | New Triple Talaq Bill to be Tabled in Lok Sabha Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Lok Sabha set for hectic parleys today as Modi Govt makes fresh push to ban Triple Talaq

A fresh bill to ban instant Triple Talaq will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February.

President’s address: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to a joint session of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Thursday had raised the issue of women’s empowerment, urging all the lawmakers present to support the abolishing of “malpractices” like the Triple Talaq and “Nikah Halala”.

Among the other issues that Kovind highlighted in his address included the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the ongoing water crisis and the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ proposal.

On the agenda: Other bills that are expected to be introduced today are the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, the Indian Medical Council Second Ordinance 2019 and the Companies Second Ordinance 2019.

Four TDP Rajya Sabha lawmakers switch to BJP, Chandrababu Naidu says they had personal agenda

The political crisis deepened further for N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after four of its six Rajya Sabha members joined the BJP on Thursday. Naidu, whose party has been in deep waters since its rout in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, lashed out in a Twitter post saying that the four MPs had their own personal agendas to address.

The Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members and the BJP is the single largest party with 71 MPs. The four defecting TDP members will now give the saffron party, which does not enjoy a simple majority in the lower house, an edge.

In Other News

Tragedy in hills: 44 passengers were reported dead and 34 injured after an overloaded bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. With rescue operations in progress, the death toll is expected to rise.

WB on boil again: Two people were killed and 11 injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal’s Bhatpara area. Section 144 was imposed in the region following the violence.

Guj custody death: A week after the Supreme Court refused to entertain sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case, a Jamnagar court on Thursday awarded him and head constable Pravinsinh Zala life imprisonment.

Politics above all else: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government has offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to the state. However, Tamil Nadu has denied the offer and said it doesn’t need additional assistance from the neighbouring state.

Trump ‘reasons’: US President Donald Trump played down Iran's downing of a US military surveillance drone on Thursday, saying he suspected it was shot by mistake. Trump even went onto say that someone “loose and stupid” was behind the attack.

On Our Specials

Misinterpreted: Did the Congress under Rahul Gandhi fail to read the ground situation relayed by a section of party leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls? Did the party rely much on feedback from the Data Analytics team for its campaign, precipitating a second consecutive meltdown in the elections? CNN-News18 gained special access to email exchanges between election managers from as early as February.

Saffron libraries: As part of its attempt to establish an ideological continuum, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Narendra Modi-Amit Shah has embarked on an ambitious project to set up libraries and documentation aiming to impart a “sense of history” about the party pantheons. Eram Agha visits one such library in the national capital to understand what this means for the party.

On Reel

Newly inducted Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present the budget in Lok Sabha on July 5. Here is a list of ten things India expects from Sitharaman's maiden Budget.