News18 Daybreak | Nirbhaya Case: New Death Warrant Issued for Feb 1and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Nirbhaya Case: New Death Warrant Issued for Feb 1; Convict Moves SC Claiming he Was a Juvenile in 2012

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant for the four men on death row in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, scheduling their execution for 6am on February 1. Earlier, Tihar jail authorities sought fresh death warrants against the convicts. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that convict Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Clearing the air: Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Asha Devi denied rumours of the Congress offering her a ticket for the Delhi Assembly elections. She said, “I have no interest in politics. I have not met or spoken to anyone in the Congress. I only want justice for my daughter and execution of her perpetrators.”

CM’s appeal: Hours afterwards, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a fervent appeal that there should not be any political blame game over the case as he strived to stay above the fray. He said two senior BJP minister had twice tried to pin the blame of the delay in the execution on the Delhi government.

Blame game: Smriti Irani had blamed the AAP government over the "delay". She also accused the party of depriving the victim's mother of justice.

Behind the scenes: News18 explains the steps and directions in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018 on what is expected to happen next.

In Other News

Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police appealed to anti-CAA agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to avoid inconvenience and "in larger public interest". L-G Anil Baijal also passed an order allowing Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik to exercise the powers of detaining authority under the National Security Act for three months.

Anti-CAA protest: Shortly after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution by voice vote against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government, like Kerala, will approach the Supreme Court on the issue. The Assembly passed the resolution by voice vote against the CAA, the second state after Kerala to do so.

Delhi polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding 20 municipal leaders, including four former mayors, as many ex-deputy mayors and a host of sitting and former councillors.

Azad on Modi: Hours before leaving New Delhi on court directions, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said it would be shameful not to protest against PM Narendra Modi’s remark of identifying people by their clothes. Azad earlier visited Jama Masjid where he read the Preamble to the Constitution.

Ind vs Aus: India leveled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI in Rajkot. India put up a much-improved batting performance with Rahul's 52-ball-80 taking India to 340-6 after Shikhar Dhawan (96 off 90 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 off 76 balls) laid the foundation.

On Our Specials

Straight from the horse’s mouth: For someone who has executed eight of the 35 hangings that have taken place in Tihar jail in his 35-year career, Sunil Gupta is a bit of an oddball. Aditya Sharma reports that according to Gupta, who last carried out the death sentence of the 2001 Parliament attack mastermind in 2013, death penalties do not help correct the “crime or the criminal.”

Peanuts for onions: It was the last few days of 2018 and onion farmers were dumping their produce on the streets. That’s because prices of the vegetable had crashed to staggering lows. Reports of onion farmers getting rates less than Rs 2 a kilo adorned local newspapers. Some had even acknowledged receiving a price as low as 30 to 50 paise per kg. Devinder Sharma explains why while farmers suffered, consumers and mainline economists were happy.

On Reel

India's "high power" communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Watch to know more.

