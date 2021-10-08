News18 Daybreak | No Quarantine in UK for Fully-Jabbed Indian Travellers from Monday as Britain Scraps Controversial Clause; 18 Former NBA Players Charged USD 4 mn in Health Fraud Scheme

No Quarantine in UK for Fully-Jabbed Indian Travellers from Monday as Britain Scraps Controversial Clause

The UK on Thursday announced that Indian travellers won’t have to quarantine upon their arrival if they are either fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved Covid-19 jab. The rule will come into effect from October 11. “No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK. Fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

Lakhimpur Violence: Minister’s Son Summoned by Cops Friday Morning; Bullets Recovered From ‘Killer’ Car

Four days after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers, three BJP workers and a journalist were killed, the prime accused and son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, Ashish alias Monu Bhaiyya has been served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh police and he has been summoned for questioning at 10 am on Friday in Crime Branch Office, Reserve Police Lines, Kheri.

What Aryan Khan Said in Court for Bail: ‘Called to Add Glamour to Party’, ‘Chats on Football’

Finding no merit in the NCB’s argument for custodial interrogation, a local court in Mumbai on Thursday granted 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan and 7 others in the drug bust case. Aryan and two other co-accused have moved bail applications today, which will be taken up by the court at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh Snapped Together as They Shoot for an Ad

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite busy with multiple photoshoots, ad shoots and appearances in projects. The actress recently stepped out to shoot a television commercial for a sports brand that she is associated with. She was joined by cricket player Yuvraj Singh, who will also feature in the ad. Pictures of Kareena and Yuvraj posing for the paparazzi have surfaced online. They also posed together and snapped a few selfies during the shoot.

18 Former NBA Players Charged in USD 4 mn Health Fraud Scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with allegedly defrauding the league’s health insurance scheme of almost $4 million, New York prosecutors said Thursday. The prosecutors accuse Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, of orchestrating the fraud, in which they say he received kickbacks of $230,000.

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Stance, Inflation, Will Shaktikanta Das Surprise Market?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain status quo on interest rates for the eighth time in a row in its upcoming bi-monthly policy scheduled on October 8. Rising commodity prices in the international market and the need to contain inflation at home will likely to force the policymakers to signal a less accommodative stance in near future, believed analysts.

