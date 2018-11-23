GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Daybreak | OBC Reservations, Death of US Missionary in North Sentinel Island and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Updated:November 23, 2018, 7:38 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | OBC Reservations, Death of US Missionary in North Sentinel Island and Other Stories You May Have Missed
American missionary John Allen Chau.
In case you missed it

OBC quota: The Commission set up to recommend ways for an equitable distribution of OBC reservations has proposed a three-tier approach for sub-categorisation of backward communities in the central backward classes list. The share of representation in central superior services and elite institutions, like IITs and IIMs, is one of the proposed parameters to determine the relative backwardness of the community within the larger OBC block. Read more details exclusively on News18.

A Network18 creative by Mir Suhail.

Controversial statements: Claiming that it is only the brahmins who are qualified to speak on the Hindu religion, Congress leader CP Joshi questioned how PM Modi and Uma Bharti are going on and on about Hinduism as they belong to different castes. The comment comes just days before Rajasthan goes to polls, where the Congress is looking to unseat BJP's Vasundhara Raje.

Heroes of 26/11: Devika Rotawan was only nine when she saw Pakistan-backed terrorist Ajmal Kasab firing indiscriminately at people in Mumbai's CST railway station. Stuck with a bullet in her right leg, she played an instrumental role in ensuring Kasab was hanged for his crimes, becoming the youngest witness to testify against him at the trial. A decade later, Devika today wants to be an IAS officer and part of the anti-terror squad so that she can catch the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

Now in Class 11, the frail girl with multiple injury marks says she remember what transpired at CST station that fateful day vividly.

Andaman killing: Investigations into the shocking death of John Allen Chau (27) in Andaman’s North Sentinel Island have revealed that the American missionary was held hostage for two days deep inside the forest before being brutally executed and buried by the Sentinelese tribe on November 17.

Shirking responsibility: The probe by Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) into the Amritsar train tragedy, which killed 60 people on Dussehra, has blamed the "negligence" and "trespassing" of people standing near the railway tracks for the disaster.

All about a fax machine: Five months after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's ouster from the J&K Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly soon after Mufti staked claim to the government following a surprise alliance between Mufti's People's Democratic Party, Omar Abdullah's J&K National Congress and Sajjad Lone's J&K People's Conference. However, amid the power play in the politically volatile state, a ‘broken’ fax machine in Raj Bhavan took center stage in the drama as Mehbooba Mufti’s letter staking claim to form the government got lost somewhere in transmission. Read more on News18.

Grand Alliance in Kashmir. Credit: Mir Suhail/News18 Creatives)

Agree or disagree?

The seers of Madhya Pradesh could bring fresh trouble for chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is preparing for an electoral battle against the Congress. Upset with the state government’s “exploitation” of the Narmada River and its cold shoulder to ‘gau raksha’, the seers performed a ‘parivartan yagna’ in Jabalpur on Thursday, led by ‘Computer Baba’. ‘Computer Baba’ had given up his MoS status on October 1, alleging neglect in the conservation of the Narmada River, and started a campaign to expose the Chouhan government. Could the saints spell trouble for Chouhan in MP?

On reel

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was on the receiving end of a Twitter storm after he appeared in a now viral photograph, holding a placard that said "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy". But what is the outrage all about? Find out on News18.

(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here)
