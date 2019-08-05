News18 Daybreak | Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Put Under House Arrest as J&K Remains Tense and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba put under house arrest, Internet services snapped as uncertainty prevails in J&K

Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. There has been looming uncertainty in the state since last week when additional paramilitary forces were called in and deployed across vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley. On Sunday, Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as the government imposed Section 144. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place today at 9.30 am.

With no respite in sight, Maha CM Fadnavis allows workers to report late; schools, colleges shut

Heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining regions crippled normal life for the second consecutive day on Sunday, throwing train services off the tracks, disrupting air traffic and causing power outages in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts while a man went missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Sunday. Authorities have declared holiday for schools in Thane, Pune, Nashik and Raigad districts on Monday with the prediction of heavy rains.

In Other News

Tall claims: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Unnao case accused, has claimed that there was a "political conspiracy" to frame him and demanded a thorough probe into the car crash that left the rape survivor injured and two dead. Sengar was taken to Delhi by a CBI team after he was implicated in the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was injured and her two here aunts died.

US mass shootings: Thirty people died and dozens were wounded in two mass shootings within just 13 hours of each other in the United States. The first massacre occurred in the Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store. Across the country, another opened fire in a Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others.

Pale blue dot: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first set of 'real' images of the Earth captured by the Chandrayaan-2 shuttle, which is on its way to the Moon. The spacecraft after taking an elliptical orbit around the Earth will aim to land the rover on the South Pole of the moon.

Securing a head-start: Rohit Sharma's fine batting display up the order followed by Krunal Pandya's all-round performance led India to a 22-run win (DLS) in the rain & thunder-affected second T20I against West Indies in Florida on Sunday (August 4), which gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

On Our Specials

Water warnings: The Sahibi River was once a gushing river that flowed through Delhi into the Yamuna. After the massive floods of 1977, it became the 51-km Najafgarh drain that flows through nearly the entire breadth of the capital, carrying not just Delhi’s refuse but also its refusal to care about its water. Aniruddha Ghosal, Rounak Kumar Gunjan and Angana Chakrabarti write about how Delhi converted an old river into a sewer, poisoning not just the waters but also the surrounding aquifers.

No sport for old men: The government issued a frantic advisory on Friday evening, asking tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir sending the entire Valley into a state of panic. The situation was already uncertain following the mobilisation of tens of thousands of additional paramilitary troops. Aakash Hassan reports amid the pandemonium, that a game of football at the nearby TRC Turf Ground is going on as usual. A group of keen spectators, most of them in their 70s, reminisce of their “glorious past” when they used to play and watch alongside local greats like Farooq Dar and Habib Panzo.

On Reel

The controversial NMC Bill 2019 which repeals the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 was passed with amendments in Rajya Sabha amid protests from medical fraternity across India. Scores of doctors and medical students staged protests in several parts of the country raising objections over certain sections of the Bill. Here's why.

