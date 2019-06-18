News18 Daybreak | Over 100 Children Lose Battle to Encephalitis in Bihar and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Over 100 children lose battle to Encephalitis in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar to visit Muzaffarpur today

The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed over 100 lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district ever since the disease broke out in the region in early June. Over 250 children are receiving treatment in two of Muzaffarpur’s hospitals. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Health Ministry and Bihar government citing massive shortfalls in treatment in infrastructure. The Commission also called for a detailed report on the growing number of child deaths. CM Nitish Kumar is slated to visit the district later today to review the situation.

Bengal doctors call off week-long strike after 'live' meeting, give CM time to meet demands

In a major relief for to lakhs of patients across the state, junior doctors called off their strike on Monday following a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat. According to the spokesperson of the striking doctors, Banerjee in the meeting agreed to the demand of zero tolerance towards attacks on doctors. “We will give the CM time to carry out the decisions that were taken at the meeting,” the doctors said.

Doctors across the country went on strike on Monday to express their solidarity with the junior doctors. AIIMS’ Resident Doctor's Association also decided to join the protests following a similar incident in which one of their doctors was allegedly abused and threatened.

In Other News

New face in leadership: Former Union minister JP Nadda was appointed as the national working president of the BJP at the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Monday evening. Amit Shah will continue to be the BJP chief and will likely see the party through the assembly elections in several states later this year.

Attack in Kashmir: Suspected militants on Monday attacked an Army vehicle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district with an improvised explosive device (IED), fitted in a car, while it was moving through Arial village of restive Pulwama. Six soldiers and two civilians were injured in the attack.

Heatwave kills: 76 were killed and several hospitalised due to a heatwave in Bihar’s Gaya. The Bihar government imposed section 144, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people in the area, and imposed curfew-like restrictions to prevent residents from going outdoors for non-essential work.

In deep waters: The Chinese government extended its support to embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam a day after almost two million people participated in street protests against her administration. The protesters got a further boost when pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called for Lam’s resignations.

On Our Specials

Formidable rise: After former health minister JP Nadda's name went missing from PM Modi's list of 57 Council of Ministers, rumours of 'bigger plans' for the leader started making the rounds. The low-profile leader from Himachal Pradesh has been in the reckoning for the top post of the BJP after it came to power in 2014. Ramlal Kondal traces the journey of the convent-educated RSS man and why his rise was inevitable.

Society in the social: Ghazanfar Abbas looks at a study by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) which deduces that socially and educationally backward Muslim community in India is second only to the upper caste and much ahead of other marginalised communities like Dalits and Scheduled Tribes in their exposure and usage of the social media. The analysis suggests that social media space continues to be dominated by upper castes.

On Reel

Fresh from the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mohit Raina is back in the conflict zone, this time as journalist-lawyer, who fights to bring justice to a Pakistani woman trapped in India. Watch his interview with News18.com.