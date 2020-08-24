News18 Daybreak | Over 900 Covid-19 Fatalities Recorded in 24 Hrs; DMRC Waiting For Govt's Nod, All Set to Resume Services and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Fresh Congress Turmoil is the Same 'Old vs New'- How did this begin?

At the heart of the latest turmoil within the Congress is the same 'old versus the new'. The story began after a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs with Sonia Gandhi. A young Rajiv Satav, who is believed to be close to Rahul Gandhi, attacked the seniors saying the UPA ministers had led to the collapse of the party and brought electoral losses. The younger ones and team Rahul are not willing to wait for their time anymore. They want the change to come now.

Reactions: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is reportedly all set to step down from the party's top post on Monday after some Congress leaders, including ex-ministers, wrote to her demanding ‘changes to the leadership’. Sanjay Nirupam questioned why Sonia should even resign when Rahul Gandhi had already stepped down taking responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle.

In Other News

Set to resume: Hours after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested running metro trains on a trial basis, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it is all set to resume the services and was just awaiting government’s nod.

COVID count: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh. With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours.

‘Great relationship’: Aiming to woo the influential Indian-American voters numbering over 2 million, the Trump campaign has released its first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad.

Inundated: Around 400 families of Aima and Alipore villages of Shyampur block in West Bengal's Howrah district have been evacuated due to floods triggered by heavy rains during the past three days and high tide. These families have been put up in a local primary school building, the official said.

On Our Specials

The other side: The way discussions happened in social media over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death exposed our current understanding towards suicide, mental health and the social determinants of the mental health. The media was supposed to use the term ‘death by suicide’ not merely to decriminalise suicide but also not to create a sweeping generalisation of suicide being a voluntary immature act, Pradeep Narayanan writes about the current mental health discourse.

Tumultuous road: One set of voices within the Karnataka BJP feels it is better to face the next election under a different CM — one who can take charge perhaps by the end of 2020, and go on to demonstrate his or her leadership and governance skills in the remaining two years. There is still time to go before Karnataka faces an assembly election, but the BJP has always been known to start and prepare early, Deepa Balakrishnan writes.