News18 Daybreak | Oxford's Covid-19 Vaccine Induces Strong Immune Response and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Oxford's Covid-19 Vaccine Induces Strong Immune Response, Shows No Major Side Effects in Early Trials

The much-awaited preliminary data on Oxford University’s Phase-1 and Phase-2 trials on their Covid-19 vaccine showed that there was no major adverse reaction and it induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response among participants. The vaccine triggered a T Cell response within 14 days of vaccination and an antibody response within 28 days, a paper published in The Lancet journal said. A T cell response refers to the attack of the white blood cells on the cells that are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the University of Oxford said.

Is Gehlot's 'Nikamma-Nakara' Outburst the Last Signal Confirming Pilot's Political Plane Crash?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's public outburst against Sachin Pilot on Monday has virtually dashed hopes of reconciliation with the rebel leader, according to a section of Congress leaders. Congress sources indicated that Pilot has been in touch with the leadership and efforts were continuing to pacify him and get him back to the party fold. However, some party leaders feel that Gehlot calling Pilot names and going public against him in the media, has dealt a huge setback to the party's efforts at rapprochement.

In Other News

IndiGo layoff: IndiGo CEO has confirmed that the company is planning to lay off 10% of the workforce amid losses incurred due to low demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," he added.

Uddhav's Ayodhya visit: In a first official confirmation about Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya for the ceremony of Ram Mandir, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will definitely go for the event on August 5. He downplayed the differences with allies and the comments made by NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Vikas Dubey case: The Supreme Court said it is "appalled" how Vikas Dubey was out of the jail despite having 63 criminal cases against him. The bench emphasised that "it is not only one incident that is at stake but what is at stake is the whole system."

UK suspends extradition with HK: British government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law and about alleged human rights abuses in China.

On Our Specials

Cash-strapped: In the midst of the crisis caused by Coronavirus in the national capital, an emerging tragedy which has failed to find focus is the state of the 12 Delhi University colleges that are funded by the Delhi government. Sidharth Mishra writes there has been no disbursement of salary for the teachers and non-teaching staff of these colleges since the month of April this year.

Political nightmare: As BJP’s juggernaut moves from the colder climes of Darjeeling or ‘Dorj-Ling’ (thunderbolt) to the various parts of West Bengal in East, West and in South, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now eyeing ‘North Bengal’ as the region has became a nightmare for her following TMC’s devastated performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Sujit Nath writes.