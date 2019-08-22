News18 Daybreak | P Chidambaram to be Produced in CBI Court Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

P Chidambaram arrested from home in INX Media scam case, to be produced in CBI court today

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case amid high drama, will be produced in a special CBI court today.

The arrest comes two days after the Delhi High Court turned down his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Dramatic presser: Ahead of his arrest, P Chidambaram appeared at a press conference in the Congress headquarters and asked probe agencies to "respect" the law and wait till Friday when the Supreme Court hears his bail plea.

"I have not been accused of any wrongdoing in the INX media case. If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty," he said.

Possibility of reprieve: After his arrest, Chidambaram’s petition in the Supreme Court, pleading for protection from arrest, has lost all its meaning and is rendered infructuous for all practical purposes.

This is despite his legal team, spearheaded by senior lawyer and party colleague Kapil Sibal, trying its best to get him a hearing on Wednesday itself. The judge, however, declined to issue any order as the matter had not been listed.

Background: The CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram used the influence of his father P Chidambaram, who was the then finance minister, to interfere in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to get clearance of an application by INX Media in 2007.

In Other News

Ravidas temple row: The stretch between Jhandewalan and Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi turned into a sea of blue as thousands of Dalits hit the streets of the city on Wednesday to protest the recent demolition of a Ravidas Mandir. Tensions prevailed in the Tughlakabad area after the protest turned violent, following which police detained 50 including Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Caste arithmetic: The Yogi Adityanath cabinet was expanded for the first time on Wednesday by elevating five of its ministers to Cabinet rank and inducting 17 new faces as ministers of state. The expansion had accounted for caste dynamics that may play a crucial role ahead of the next state polls in 2022.

Unethical crackdown: President Donald Trump's administration announced on Wednesday that it would remove tough legal limits on how long migrant children can be detained as part of its broader crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The move is aimed at deterring migrant expectations that they will be released after being arrested by the US border authorities and able to disappear into the US population.

Thin attendance: As many as 774 middle schools out of 3,000 reopened on Wednesday in Kashmir for the first time since August 5 when the restrictions were imposed around the scrapping of Article 370. However, attendance remained thin as parents were apprehensive about sending their children to schools.

'Always present': President Donald Trump has indicated that there will not be a complete withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, stating the US have to "have a presence" in the war-torn country. His comments came in response to the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

On Our Specials

Towards gender equality: With admissions to IIT-JEE 2019-20 coming to an end, data revealed that more number of girls joined streams usually dominated by boys in engineering — mechanical, civil, electrical, mining and so on. Eram Agha writes tells us how the data suggests the government's introduction of “supernumerary seats” for girls at the premier technology institutes played a role in this new trend.

Teenage sensation: With his broad beaming smile and soulful voice, Zomato delivery boy Pranjit Haloi has taken the internet by a storm. The teenager from Guwahati is gaining attention with his rendition of song Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara from the 1976 film Chitchor. Karishma Hasnat interviews the teenager from Guwahati who is breaking the internet with his voice.

On Reel

Parle Products Pvt Ltd, a leading biscuit maker, might lay off up to 10,000 workers as slowing economic growth and falling demand in the rural heartland could cause production cuts. Here's why.

