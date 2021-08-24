News18 Daybreak | Pak Doesn't Have Money to Control Taliban, Says Ashraf Ghani's Brother; How A Soccer Match Proved to be Death Knell for Top Lashkar Terrorist

Pak Doesn’t Have Money to Control Taliban, Says Ex-Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani’s Brother, Shares Advice for India

There is “no hiding” that Pakistan has been a player in Afghanistan but the country does not have the money to control Taliban, said former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s brother Hashmat Ghani amid reports of Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meeting the Taliban on the issue of government formation. Qureshi had earlier said Pakistan was determined to play a “positive role" in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations.

FIRs Against Rane in Maharashtra as ‘Slap Uddhav’ Remark Creates Furore; Minister Says Will File Defamation Case Amid Rumours of Arrest

Two FIRs has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane in Pune and Mahad, while complaints have been filed in Nasik, Thane and Pune over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Besides reporting the matter at the police stations, the infuriated Shiv Sainiks have put hoardings in Mumbai. There is speculation that Rane may be held soon as sources said that Nasik police has issued orders for his arrest and producing him before court, while “following all protocols and informing the vice president (as he’s a Union minister)".

Do Special Vaccine Campaigns Work? UP, MP Will Vouch for it Even as Sceptics Call Move ‘Gimmick’

Do special vaccination campaigns work? Ask BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh! The former achieved its highest weekly vaccination number of over six million doses last week after a special drive on August 16. Madhya Pradesh will do a two-day special drive this week and aims to give first doses to all its 5.5 crore adults by end of September. Some call such special drives as a gimmick, claiming that vaccine doses are hoarded by states for the designated day over earlier days which see low vaccination numbers.

How A Soccer Match Proved to be Death Knell for Top Lashkar Terrorist, Aide in J&K

In a swift and covert operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday eliminated two most-wanted terrorists who were accused of several killings of civilians and security personnel. Besides the killing of several political activists, the two terrorists — identified as self-claimed chief of The Resistance Front (a frontal outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba) Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam and his second-in-command Saqib Manzoor, who was self-claimed district commander of the LeT — were also involved in the killing of advocate Babar Qadri, who was shot dead at his residence in Srinagar last year.

Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden: How 4 Presidents Created Today’s Afghanistan Mess That US Struggles to Clean

President Joe Biden has said repeatedly over the past four months — as recently as last week — that he refuses to hand off the war in Afghanistan to a fifth US president. Implicit in that statement is the belief the war shouldn’t have been passed to him, nearly 20 years after it began. Each president since 2001 has confronted an evolving mission in Afghanistan, one that resulted in tens of thousands American and Afghan casualties, frustratingly futile attempts to improve the country’s political leadership and a Taliban that stubbornly refused defeat.

40,000 Commuters Fined Rs 1 Crore in in Local Trains as Mumbai Allows Only Fully Vaccinated to Travel

More than 40,000 commutes, who were not fully vaccinated, were fined worth 1 crore for ticketless travelling on the suburban network in a week, officials said. The commuters were fined from August 15 since they had taken a single dose or didn’t take any vaccine at all. The rules of the Mumbai local train permit only those with double dose of Covid-19 vaccine to travel by local trains 14 days after their second jab, with a monthly season pass. After the rules were related a week ago, 3 lakh general commuters with double jabs were traveling in the local trains.

