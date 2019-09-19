News18 Daybreak | Pak Won't Open Air Space for PM Modi's Flight and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Pakistan Says Won’t Allow Use of Its Air Space for PM Modi’s Flight to US; India Terms Decision Regretful

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's VVIP flight to use its airspace for his upcoming visit to the United States via Germany, citing "the current situation in Kashmir". Announcing the decision, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad had been informed of the decision to not allow Modi's special Air India One aircraft to fly over the country. Modi will travel to the US on September 21 to attend the 'Howdy Modi' diaspora event on September 22 along with US President Donald Trump.

Transport Strike in Delhi Today Against Amended Motor Vehicles Act, Many Schools to Remain Closed

Transport bodies in New Delhi have given a one-day token strike call against the amended Motor Vehicle Act. The United Front of Transport Associations office-bearers on Wednesday said that the Centre and the Delhi government had forced them to call the strike. "We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike," said UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola. Parents received messages from many schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed on Thursday.

Solution within reach?: The possibility of a verdict in the Ram janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute by mid-November brightened up on Wednesday with the Supreme Court fixing the deadline of October 18 for completion of arguments in the case. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17 and if the judgment is not delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

Olive branch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Mamata Banerjee in Delhi to better ties between the Centre and the state government. After the meeting, Banerjee said, "Issues of unemployment were raised. I will also be seeking an appointment with the home minister," she said. She also raised the issue of renaming West Bengal after its Assembly passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla'.

Stitch in time: The government on Wednesday banned the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision was taken “so that we could take early action with regards to health of people”. E-cigarettes, are not licensed in India and the government hopes to pass an ordinance to put the ban into effect.

Jharkhand lynching: Based on a fresh medical report, Jharkhand police on Wednesday reinstated Section 302 (murder) in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case and charged two accused with murder after completing investigation against them. Police had on September 10 dropped the murder charges, converting the case into one of culpable homicide on the basis of reports which said the 24-year-old had died of a cardiac arrest.

Proposing a clean sweep: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the NRC will be introduced throughout India. He also said that people of the country have given its stamp of approval for the nationwide implementation of the NRC through the verdict of the 2019 elections, stating that there was no room for politics in the matter.

Crowning glory: After becoming the first Indian wrestler to secure an Olympic quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday ended her medal drought at Wrestling World Championships by winning a bronze here. Earlier, Vinesh won both her matches in the repechage round of the 53-kg weight category to seal a quota for Tokyo Olympics.

The Hindi debate: Hindi as a unifying language in India will help people get more jobs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday. Defending the idea that Hindi would act as a unifying language, Adityanath said, "If we promote Hindi with the local language, it will be great. Does a resident of Tamil Nadu not have the right to work in Delhi? Can they not work in Lucknow, Bhopal or anywhere else? If they learn these languages, they will have multiple options. He/she can work anywhere." Adityanath's remarks came days after senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', spoke about uniting India through Hindi, riling up many regional leaders like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe breach and theft onboard INS Vikrant of some computer hardware. The carrier is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). A CSIF source said that initial reports point towards an insider hand behind the theft.

