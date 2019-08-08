News18 Daybreak | Pakistan Expels its Indian Envoy and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Pakistan expels its Indian envoy, closes airspace; PM Modi likely to address the nation today

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it is expelling Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, sending back its envoy from Delhi and suspending bilateral trade in protest against the stripping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

The move comes a day ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address today in which he is expected to explain the government's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Hitting out: A number of Indian leaders and diplomats responded to Pakistan's move calling it "short-sighted". Khurshid said that Pakistan will be the only ones to suffer losses from the suspension of trade.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh echoed Khurshid’s statement by saying that Pakistan’s cancellation of bilateral trade could adversely affect the proposed constructing of the Kartarpur corridor on the backburner.

The Modi government is yet to respond to the move.

In denial: Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday said in a statement that the Indian government did not consult it before going ahead with the revocation of Article 370. The Trump government’s statement came after multiple reports said that Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the decision

Bidding adieu: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Wednesday. Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader Lal Krishna Advani, bade farewell.

Shifting attention: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who was scheduled to finalise Cabinet formation with the BJP central leadership, cut short his visit to New Delhi after the party chief Amit Shah told him to focus his attention on flood relief and rehabilitation in the state.

Formidable leader: In May 2015, Agratha Dinakaran from was traveling alone in Berlin when she got stranded without a passport or money after being robbed. Then MEA Sushma Swaraj personally looked into her case and ensured her safe return. Read Dinakaran’s account here.

Damage control: US President Donald Trump met victims and first responders from last weekend's deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio on Wednesday, as chanting protesters accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.

Ground report: From Srinagar and Gurez, Suhas Munshi finds locals who are aghast at this deft, sudden and “undemocratic” maneuver by the Centre. The locals, who still remain under a lockdown, were left in a state of panic after the heavy army deployment and imposition of curfew. “Like Manto's Toba Tek Singh, the local Kashmiri is unsure of where she is at the moment,” Suhas Munshi describes.

Heavy rains in Karnataka: The monsoon has gained enormous strength in Karnataka battering the north, central and coastal regions and leaving millions of people in the lurch. Almost all rivers in north Karnataka, including the major Krishna River, are flowing above the danger mark and have flooded tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land. From Karnataka, DP Satish reports on the travails of the locals, who are yet to receive assistance from the Modi government.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a name for herself as a passionate orator whose speeches have left an indelible mark on India’s history. Her unforgettable prose and use of couplets made her stand out in Parliament. Here's a glimpse of some of her most famous speeches.

