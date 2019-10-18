News18 Daybreak | Pakistan May Avoid Being Blacklisted by Terror Financing Watchdog Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

'Great New Deal' reached on Brexit, declares British PM Boris Johnson, Opposition to reject the draft

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced what he said was a "great new deal" for Britain to leave the European Union, as leaders gathered in Brussels for talks. Giving their unanimous backing to Johnson, the European Union leaders said that the onus was now on him to get the approval of the British Parliament.

The Northern Irish party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose agreement is required, however, denied its support saying that the new deal is not in Northern Ireland’s interests. The next few days will be crucial for the Prime Minister who has to convince the House of Commons to support the new Brexit deal even without the backing of the DUP’s 10 MPs.

Pakistan may avoid being blacklisted by terror financing watchdog, FATF to decide today

Since June last year, Pakistan has been under tremendous global scrutiny over terror financing since it was placed under the ‘Grey List’ of nations by the watchdog, Financial Action Task Force. Pakistan was handed an October 2019 deadline to fix its performance on all parameters, failing which it would be put under the ‘Black List’. Today, time runs out for the deadline and Pakistan’s performance will be reviewed by the 39 member states of the FATF, which includes both India and the United States. Uday Singh Rana writes about how despite not fully complying with the FATF parameters, Pakistan might end up avoiding the Black List.

A moment’s respite: Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire to allow the Kurdish forces it was battling to safely withdraw from an area in northern Syria, a deal that came after US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Ankara for talks.

Odd-even scheme: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in uniform will be exempted from the odd-even road-rationing scheme that will be effective from November 4-15. Such vehicles, however, will be allowed only during school timings. The scheme is being implemented in view of high air pollution in the national capital.

Change in stand: Ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana polls, former PM Manmohan Singh nuanced Congress's stand on Article 370 as he said that the party was never against its revocation. "We only had a problem with how it was implemented," he said. This is the first time that a senior leader of the grand old party has articulated such a view.

Security tightened: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured on Thursday after a Bangladeshi border guard fired from his AK-47 rifle at a 'flag meeting' along the international border of the two countries in West Bengal.

Compromise: The lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the Muslim parties in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, has confirmed that a compromise offer was made to the Hindu parties through the mediation panel on Wednesday.

First visuals: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released the first illuminated images of the lunar surface which were captured by Chandrayaan-2’s Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload.

Ad with an appeal: In what was one of its most embarrassing moments ahead of the crucial by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw further dissent expressed at an event attended by its state president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Thursday. Kateel, who addressed a party workers' meeting at Maski, was greeted with an advertisement by BJP workers published in a local evening paper 'Benki Belaku' urging him to desist from fielding disqualified MLA Pratapgouda Patil as the party candidate. Deepa Balakrishnan writes how rebellion in BJP's ranks ahead of the Karnataka bypolls is leaving the party red-faced. ​

Amit Shah exclusive: In a comprehensive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on a wide range of issues: the economic slowdown, the upcoming elections, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the party's equations with its allies, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, and the protracted Ayodhya dispute. He even touched upon the topic of lynchings saying that the government has done all it could to address the issue. Regarding the NRC, he indicated that the government is working behind the scenes on a plan to implement the citizenship framework on a nationwide level.

A man from Madhya Pradesh has the unusual ability to attract iron objects to his body. Named the "Magnet man of India", 52-year-old Arun Raikwar discovered his unusual ability in 2016 as household objects often stuck to his body. Watch to know more.

