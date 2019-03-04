English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak |Pakistan May Stop Opposing JeM Chief's Listing as Global Terrorist and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.
What to Watch Out For
Pakistan may stop opposing JeM chief's listing as global terrorist, Abhinandan's return and the political slugfest over strikes
Amid global pressure to crack down on terror, Pakistan may stop opposing Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s listing as global terrorist in UN Security Council’s terror list.
In order to de-escalate the tensions with India, the Pakistan government has decided to launch a crackdown on terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, news agency PTI quoted a top government source as saying
The tensions between the neighbouring countries began after the February 14 terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama, which a member of the JeM claimed responsibility for.
The return: IAF pilot Abhinanandan Varthaman has been undergoing treatment ever since his return from Pakistan. The pilot, who was captured in one of the subsequent air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack, was released on Friday.
Varthaman underwent several medical tests as part of a cooling down process. A debriefing was also carried out by security agencies and will continue for the next couple of days. According to reports, Wing Commander sustained an injury to one of his ribs after he was assaulted by a mob after landing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa met Varthaman separately on Saturday during which he apprised them about the mental trauma he was subjected to during his captivity in Pakistan.
Prime Minister remarks: Meanwhile, the PM on Saturday stirred controversy after he said that that the “entire country is feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jet aircraft”.
"The country is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, what all could have happened if we had Rafale. The country has suffered a lot due to selfish interests earlier and now politics over Rafale," he said at an event.
He also hit out at his detractors saying they are free to criticise him but their anti-Modi tirade should not help terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.
He said she said: Another political slugfest has ensurd between the Centre and the opposition parties over the air strikes. PM Modi on Sunday hit out on the opposition party leaders for “raising doubts” and “asking for proof of the Balakot strike”. “While we are out to counter terrorism what are some people inside the country doing?” PM Modi asked in an NDA rally in Bihar.
PM Modi’s remarks shortly came following the General Secretary of the INC Digvijay’s Singh remarks that the government should provide evidence of the airstrikes in Balakot.
Meanwhile, the opposition party while distancing itself from Singh’s statement responded to Modi saying that “PM himself questioned the air strikes”. “He said had the Rafale jets been there (with the IAF), the results would have been different. What is the meaning of this?" said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari during a press conference.
Amid this demand by the opposition for proof on the strikes, Union Minister S S Ahluwalia said that the purpose of the strike was not to cause human casualty but to send out the message that India is capable of hitting deep inside enemy lines.
Ahluwalia said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any government spokesperson had given any figure on casualty of air strikes. Rather, it was the Indian media and social media where the unconfirmed figures of terrorist killed were being circulated.
Twelve Mirage 2000H jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control in Kashmir to perform an airstrike on what India says was a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan on 26 February 2019.
PM to launch several projects during his two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday during which he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and inaugurate the first phase of 6-km-long Ahmedabad Metro service. Official sources said the prime minister would also lay the foundation stone for Umiya Dham temple complex during his visit. Modi will also be launching the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.
What You May Have Missed
'Strictly internal', says India after Islamic Nations' conclave adopts resolution on Kashmir
New Delhi has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue is strictly internal to the country in reaction to a resolution on the matter by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in its two-day foreign ministers’ conclave in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office said the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC concluded with a resolution that "supported" Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. "In a resolution, the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia," it claimed.
Modi Faces Twitterati ire as he mocks dyslexics in attempt to target Rahul, Sonia Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday courted controversy after a video clip showing him cracking a joke on dyslexia, allegedly at the expense of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, went viral on the social media. The Prime Minister was being told about a program that could help dyslexic children who face difficulties in reading and writing when he asked if it would “also work for a 40 to 50 year old child?" When the student replied with a "Yes, it will work,” the PM said: "Then that will make the mothers of such children very happy," he said. Modi’s remarks drew strong criticism on social media, including by members of the opposition. “Shameful and distressing. Some of us have dyslexic or disabled relatives, friends, children and parents,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.
BJP workers clash with police after being denied permission to hold rally during exams
BJP workers clashed with the police at several places of West Bengal on Sunday as the saffron party was prevented from holding its 'Vijay Sankalp' motorbike rally. Police said they prevented the rallies as permission had not been granted to them because of the ongoing school board examinations. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using the police and administration to prevent the party workers from holding peaceful rallies out of fear of losing political ground in West Bengal.
Special Report: 'Why Don't They Kill Us Once and For All': for LoC residents, life is a perpetual state of war
Armies of India and Pakistan exchange fire almost regularly at LoC despite a ceasefire agreement. However, escalating tensions between the neighbours over the past week have heated up things on the border. Long-range mortar shells are being used by both the sides and firing exchanged at nearly 55 posts, spreading from north Kashmir’s Uri to the International Border in Jammu. Terrified villagers broke down on Saturday when government officials visited them. They were begging to be evacuated. The administration has made arrangements to shift some of them to a safer village where they will be living in a school building temporarily. Read Aakash Haasan’s report here.
On Reel
Even though the #metoo movement took the country by storm, it was mostly an urban revolution with stories surfacing on primarily social media. Recently, sexual assault survivors from rural India took to the streets to talk about their #metoo stories.
PM to launch several projects during his two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday during which he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and inaugurate the first phase of 6-km-long Ahmedabad Metro service. Official sources said the prime minister would also lay the foundation stone for Umiya Dham temple complex during his visit. Modi will also be launching the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.
