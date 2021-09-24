News18 Daybreak | Pakistan to Dominate Modi-Biden Talks Today; PM Modi Invites Kamala Harris to India

On Terrorism, Kamala Harris ‘Suo Motu’ Referred to Pak’s Role as Modi Raised Concern. What Does it Mean for India?

In what can be seen as a win for India, which has been pushing for the international community to recognise its neighbour’s role in aiding terrorism, US Vice-President Kamala Harris took ‘suo motu’ cognizance of Pakistan’s role as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred Pakistan’s role in that regard (of terrorism), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan’s role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi. According to Shringla, Harris said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan.

Pakistan to Dominate Modi-Biden Talks Today as India Points to Neighbour’s ‘Invisible Hand’ Behind Taliban Govt

The return of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is one of the obvious issues that will feature in the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Friday as India raises concerns about the instability in the region impacting it directly. However, what India is also going to put across to America is that Pakistan is the invisible hand behind the Taliban government – a non-inclusive government that has proscribed terrorists in charge of the country. India will point out to America that it was no coincidence that within days of ISI chief Faiz Hameed landing in Kabul, the Taliban finally announced their government which they were unable to form for three weeks before that.

Assam Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry into Violence That Killed 2 During Evacuation Drive

The Assam government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of violence that took place during the eviction drive at Sipajhar in Darang district on Thursday as police tried to evict “encroachers". At least two people were killed in police firing during clashes and around 20 injured. A shocking video also surfaced where an apparently dead man with a bullet wound on his chest lay motionless but was still hit by a man slinging a camera. News18 could not independently verify the video. Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, a younger brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claimed the protesters, armed with sharp weapons, pelted the police personnel and others present with stones.

‘People Waiting to Welcome You’: Modi Invites ‘True Friend, Source of Inspiration’ Kamala Harris to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called US Vice President Kamala Harris an inspiration and invited her to India during the first in person meeting between the two leaders at the White House on Friday. He also congratulated the US Vice President and said that said her election was an “important and historic event“. “Your election as vice president of the US has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden and your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," PM Modi said during the meeting, ANI reported.

Salman Khan: Bigg Boss is My Only Relationship That Has Lasted This Long

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is set to return to his hosting duties for Bigg Boss, which will see the premiere of its 15th edition on October 2. The actor said that his over a decade-long association with the popular reality show is his “only relationship" that has lasted for so long. Salman, whose relationships have been of keen interest to the people, has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010’s Season 4. In a video message shown to the press during a Bigg Boss 15 special event at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Salman said that the Colors’ longest-running reality show brings a certain “permanency" in his life.

Heavy Rains Lash Parts of Gujarat, 103 Roads Shut; IMD Predicts More Showers in Next 4 Days

Several parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra, Kutch and the southern region, received heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD predicting more showers in the next four days, officials said. The downpour led to the closure of 103 roads for traffic in parts of Gujarat, including two state highways, due to water-logging and the damages they suffered, officials of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued during the day, predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in south Gujarat and in Saurashtra region, particularly in Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka, Amreli and Bhavnagar district in the next four days.

