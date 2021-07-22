News18 Daybreak | Pegasus Makers Had Admitted Human Rights Risks, Spyware Misuse in Recent Report; Rishabh Pant Joins Team India in Durham

Pegasus Makers Had Admitted Human Rights Risks, Spyware Misuse for Reasons Unrelated to National Security in Recent Report

Barely two weeks before the global expose on the alleged misuse of the spyware, Israel’s NSO Group in a statement had acknowledged that “the customers for Pegasus are states and state agencies” who may be “tempted to limit fundamental freedoms”. The NSO statement prepared on June 30, said NSO Group has 60 customers — states and state agencies — in 40 countries. Out of these, 51 percent are intelligence agencies, 38 percent are law enforcement entities and 11 percent military, The Indian Express said in a report.

When Shilpa Shetty Revealed Raj Kundra ‘Tried to Woo’ Her With Versace Bags, Flat Opposite Jalsa

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s love story was nothing less than a Bollywood film, filled with dreamy romance, controversies and speculations. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa had recalled how she had fallen in love with Raj and how he had tried to impress her with expensive gifts. “He was trying to woo me with Versace bags. In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colors, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full stop as I want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time (laughs)."

Mumbai Rains to Cross 2k mm-Mark Soon; Orange Alert in MMR for Today, Heavy Spell Warning for East Vidarbha

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday as incessant rains continued overnight in the financial capital and its suburbs, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. According to the forecast, there’s no respite in sight, with Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai predicting rainfall to continue over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad after a day of ‘red warning’. “Most parts of Mumbai received intense spells during past 6 hours. Trend very likely to continue over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad," the weather department tweeted.

Anti-riot Force, Water Cannons On Standby, Delhi Police Ups Security Ahead of Farmers’ March to Parliament

Ahead of the farmers call to march up to the Parliament House during the ongoing monsoon session to stage a protest against the three farm laws on Thursday, the Delhi police have beefed up the deployment of forces at the Singhu border. The Delhi Police on Wednesday gave permission to farmers to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. They said farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort.

India vs England: Rishabh Pant Joins Team India in Durham, Enters Bio-bubble After 10-day Isolation

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has finally recovered from Covid-19 and has joined rest of the Team India in the bio-bubble in Durham, the BCCI informed through a tweet on Thursday morning. This comes as a big positive for the team who did not field a regular keeper in the warm-up clash against England CS XI. Pant, who had tested positive for the virus on July 8 is available for selection in the first Test now. Before joining the team bubble in Durham, Pant has undergone a 10-day isolation period.

Death Toll in China Flooded Highway Tunnel Rises to 13

Rescuers have found the bodies of 10 more workers who were trapped in a flooded highway tunnel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last week, bringing the death toll to 13, state media reported late on Wednesday. Rescuers have been unable to establish contact with one remaining worker trapped in the tunnel, China Central Television reported. Rescue work is continuing.On July 15, water suddenly leaked into the Shijingshan tunnel, which is being built under a reservoir, trapping 14 workers more than a kilometre from the entrance. The accident was the second in the tunnel since March, when a collapsed wall killed two workers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here