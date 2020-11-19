News18 Daybreak | Pfizer Says Final Trial Results Show Its Covid-19 Vaccine is 95% Effective, Mamata Plans Blitz of 600 Rallies Ahead of Assembly Polls and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Joining RCEP Would Have Had Negative Consequences for Indian Economy: S Jaishankar

India pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last year as joining it would have resulted in fairly negative consequences for the country's economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. one or two countries must not be allowed to halt the process for their "perpetual gain", he added.

Pfizer Says Final Trial Results Show Its Covid-19 Vaccine is 95% Effective

The biotech company Pfizer said a completed study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed it is 95% effective. Pfizer said the vaccine had no serious side effects and that the company will apply for emergency use authorisation from US regulators.

Health Workers, Pregnant Women, People Aged 60+ to Get Covid-19 Vaccine on Priority in Odisha, Says CM

Health workers, pregnant women and those above 60 years of age would get priority in coronavirus vaccine distribution, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. CM in a meeting asserted that until a vaccine is developed, wearing a mask remains the most effective barrier against the SARS-COV-2 virus.

As BJP Steps Up Efforts to Trounce TMC in Bengal, Mamata Plans Blitz of 600 Rallies & Information Campaign

With the BJP intensifying its political activities in a bid to unseat the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to organise 600 back-to-back rallies across the state from November 22 to take on the saffron brigade ahead of the 2021 assembly polls under the banner of ‘Save Bengal from the BJP’.

Bihar's Education Minister Struggles to Recite National Anthem, Gets Mocked on Twitter

Days after the formation of the Bihar government, four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under immense scrutiny from the opposition for appointing Mewalal Choudhary as the Education Minister of Bihar. He had lost the Cabinet berth the previous time after his name cropped up in an alleged scam in the recruitment of lecturers in an agriculture university.

Virat Kohli Looked Bored in IPL; Should Give Captaincy to Rohit in One Format - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Rohit Sharma leading the Indian Test team against Australia in Virat Kohli's absence is a no brainer and the-much awaited series will be his "best chance" to stake claim for captaincy in one of the limited-overs formats.

Imran Khan has Quit Acting, Claims Best Friend Akshay Oberoi

Actor Imran Khan has been missing in action in recent years, making fans wonder what he has been up to. Now, his close friend actor Akshay Oberoi has claimed that Imran has bid goodbye to his acting career once and for all.