Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

News18 Daybreak | PM Modi, Amit Shah Host Dinner for ‘NDA Family' Amid Controversy Over EVMs

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 7:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Daybreak | PM Modi, Amit Shah Host Dinner for ‘NDA Family' Amid Controversy Over EVMs
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated during a dinner meeting with NDA allies in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Today's Big Story

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah host dinner for ‘NDA’ family amid controversy over EVMs
 
With less than a day before counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a meeting and dinner hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah for partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 
The dinner came hours after several reports emerged raising concerns of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Leaders of opposition parties even poll panel demanding the counting of VVPAT slips in case of large discrepancy.
 
'United we stand': The dinner, meant to be a show of strength in light of the exit poll prediction, was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan among others.
 
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that 36 allies attended the dinner and the three that failed to turn up had pledged their support "in writing".  The BJP leaders played down the concerns raised over the EVMs.
 
Opposition woes: Meanwhile, the leaders of the 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission and presented some video clips alleging “unauthorised” movements of EVMs, particularly in four places in Uttar Pradesh.
 
Former President Pranab Mukherjee also raised concerns about alleged EVM tampering saying that “there can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of democracy”.
 
This is how the poll panel reacted.
 
In Other News

EC rejects Ashok Lavasa's demand, will not disclose dissent in cases of Model Code violation 

The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected with a majority vote election commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the poll body over the issue came out in the open. Lavasa had been the only one in the EC panel to have dissented in as many as five of the 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.  
 
After grim exit polls predictions, Congress and JD(S) leaders warn of collapse post-May 23
 
Trouble seems to be brewing for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, three days after most exit polls predicted a near collapse of the ruling alliance, as a senior Congress leader revolted against the leadership. Seven-time R Roshan Baig launched a scathing attack on the party, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an arrogant leader.
 
Huawei gets temporary relief for three months day after Google suspended business
 
The US government has eased some trade restrictions imposed last week on China’s Huawei, with Commerce Department allowing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets.
 
President Rouhani rejects talks and asserts that Iran faces US ‘economic war'
 
The president rejected any further negotiations on a broader arms control deal with Washington, saying that their only choice is resistance. The move comes days after US renewed its sanctions against Iran.
 
On Our Specials
 
A fatal vote: PDP worker Mohammad Jammal from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district knew casting his vote would not be easy this time, yet he insisted he and his family would not stay away from the polling booths. A day after polling, Jammal was targeted by gunmen for merely exercising his franchise. But, how can someone be killed for casting a vote? From Zungalpora in Kulgam, here’s what Aakash Hassan finds.
 
No reprieve here: In Bhubaneswar, Sudharashan Chotoray finds fishermen who are dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Fani. Having lost their boats and nets, the fishermen of the Chilika lake have been snatched of their livelihoods. “It took us 20 years behind,” one of them says. While the government may announce compensation packages, they are almost certain it will not be sufficient and also that they would have to “go to moneylenders again”. 
 
To be like Daenerys: Lawyers, activists, transpersons and sex workers have been agitating for a review of the Trafficking of Persons Bill since it was passed in the Lok Sabha last year. More so since the Bill fails to differentiate between victims of human trafficking and those who earn their living as sex workers by choice. Summing up the problem, Borislav Gersimov, Communications and Advocacy officer working with Global Alliance Against Trafficking Women, said that activists need to be more like Daenerys Targaryen.
.
On Reel

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is set to leave for England on Wednesday for the 2019 World Cup and will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5. Here's what the skipper had to say. 

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram