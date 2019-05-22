English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | PM Modi, Amit Shah Host Dinner for ‘NDA Family' Amid Controversy Over EVMs
PM Narendra Modi being felicitated during a dinner meeting with NDA allies in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Today's Big Story
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah host dinner for ‘NDA’ family amid controversy over EVMs
With less than a day before counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a meeting and dinner hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah for partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The dinner came hours after several reports emerged raising concerns of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Leaders of opposition parties even poll panel demanding the counting of VVPAT slips in case of large discrepancy.
'United we stand': The dinner, meant to be a show of strength in light of the exit poll prediction, was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan among others.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that 36 allies attended the dinner and the three that failed to turn up had pledged their support "in writing". The BJP leaders played down the concerns raised over the EVMs.
Opposition woes: Meanwhile, the leaders of the 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission and presented some video clips alleging “unauthorised” movements of EVMs, particularly in four places in Uttar Pradesh.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee also raised concerns about alleged EVM tampering saying that “there can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of democracy”.
This is how the poll panel reacted.
In Other News
EC rejects Ashok Lavasa's demand, will not disclose dissent in cases of Model Code violation
The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected with a majority vote election commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the poll body over the issue came out in the open. Lavasa had been the only one in the EC panel to have dissented in as many as five of the 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
After grim exit polls predictions, Congress and JD(S) leaders warn of collapse post-May 23
Trouble seems to be brewing for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, three days after most exit polls predicted a near collapse of the ruling alliance, as a senior Congress leader revolted against the leadership. Seven-time R Roshan Baig launched a scathing attack on the party, calling state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao a “flop show” and former chief minister Siddaramaiah an arrogant leader.
Huawei gets temporary relief for three months day after Google suspended business
The US government has eased some trade restrictions imposed last week on China’s Huawei, with Commerce Department allowing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets.
President Rouhani rejects talks and asserts that Iran faces US ‘economic war'
The president rejected any further negotiations on a broader arms control deal with Washington, saying that their only choice is resistance. The move comes days after US renewed its sanctions against Iran.
On Our Specials
A fatal vote: PDP worker Mohammad Jammal from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district knew casting his vote would not be easy this time, yet he insisted he and his family would not stay away from the polling booths. A day after polling, Jammal was targeted by gunmen for merely exercising his franchise. But, how can someone be killed for casting a vote? From Zungalpora in Kulgam, here’s what Aakash Hassan finds.
No reprieve here: In Bhubaneswar, Sudharashan Chotoray finds fishermen who are dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Fani. Having lost their boats and nets, the fishermen of the Chilika lake have been snatched of their livelihoods. “It took us 20 years behind,” one of them says. While the government may announce compensation packages, they are almost certain it will not be sufficient and also that they would have to “go to moneylenders again”.
To be like Daenerys: Lawyers, activists, transpersons and sex workers have been agitating for a review of the Trafficking of Persons Bill since it was passed in the Lok Sabha last year. More so since the Bill fails to differentiate between victims of human trafficking and those who earn their living as sex workers by choice. Summing up the problem, Borislav Gersimov, Communications and Advocacy officer working with Global Alliance Against Trafficking Women, said that activists need to be more like Daenerys Targaryen.
On Reel
The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is set to leave for England on Wednesday for the 2019 World Cup and will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5. Here's what the skipper had to say.
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India's First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India's First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
