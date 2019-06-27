News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Arrives in Japan For G20 Summit and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

PM Modi in Japan for G20 summit, will meet Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and other world leaders

The Prime Minister is in Japan for the G20 summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

Summit plans: Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

PM Modi in his departure statement, PM Modi had said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

Pompeo’s visit: Modi’s arrival in Osaka for the summit comes in the heels of US Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo’s two-day visit to India. Pompeo, who met Modi, MEA S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval during his visit, spoke “strongly” in favour of religious freedom rights and asserted that the world is worse off when they are compromised.

Pompeo also spoke on the issue of trade and acknowledged the differences between the two sides. “We address these differences in a spirit of friendship,” he said.

In Other News

5G Trials: The government has received six proposals for 5G trials, including from Chinese Huawei and ZTE. Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Parliament on Wednesday that 5G field trials would be undertaken through restrictive and limited geographical area for specific use.

PM speaks up: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he was "pained" by the lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand. However, he added that it was unfair to insult the state by calling it a "hub of lynching" and added that violence whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala should be equally dealt.

Extending olive branch: Desperate to curb BJP’s rising influence, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Left Front, Congress, and her party should join hands in the fight against the saffron party.

Draft NRC: Over one lakh people have been excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in Assam on Wednesday. The additional exclusion list has 1, 02,462 people whose names had figured in the draft citizens' list published in July last year.

Bail Denied: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary's son and the party's MLA in Madhya Pradesh, was on Wednesday arrested for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive. An Indore Court denied his bail plea.

On Our Specials

Tête-à-Tête: Newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi has been in the limelight ever since she was fielded by her party from West Bengal’s Basirhat. Nusrat, who took oath on Tuesday after her marriage to a Kolkata-based businessman in Turkey, spoke to CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil about her new role, women empowerment and the backlash she received for her sartorial choices.

Under fire: In Bhubaneswar, Anand ST Das finds that sharing videos on popular app TikTok has landed a few nurses of a government hospital in trouble. Health department officials have ordered a probe after they came across at least three video clips in which the young nurses are seen enjoying themselves while on duty in the hospital. Read about it here.

On Reel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrived in India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. From trade to H-1B visas, what are the key elements that featured in the talks and the issues dominating Indo-US relations?