News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Dials Trump Three Days After Imran Khan's SOS Over Kashmir and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Three days after Imran Khan's SOS to US over Kashmir, PM Modi dials Trump; discusses situation for 30 mins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialed US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral and regional matters in conversation which lasted 30 minutes. PM Modi’s call to Trump comes three days after his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, made an SOS call to the POTUS over Kashmir issue. In a veiled attack at Imran Khan, PM Modi said certain leaders in the region were inciting anti-India violence which is not conducive to peace.

Hours after their call, Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi told reporters that PM Imran Khan also spoke to Trump. The phone call came as US’ peace talks with Taliban enters a crucial phase.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's ‘one-man' cabinet to be expanded today

The much-awaited expansion of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet will take place today with the induction of 13 to 14 ministers. Among the names chosen for the cabinet berths are Govind Karajol, Ashwath Narayan, and KS Eshwarappa’s. Yediyurappa, who recently usurped the seat of CM following mass defections in the Assembly, has had to carefully account for the caste and regional arithmetic. The decision has been a contentious one given that several MLAs in the previous HD Kumaraswamy government had defected as they were unhappy with the CM’s choice for cabinet ministers. Taking no chances, BSY this time had sought the approval of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Other News

The penultimate test: After nearly 30 days of journey in space ISRO will fire Chandrayaan-2's liquid engine on Tuesday to insert the spacecraft into a lunar orbit. This is one of the most tricky operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the Moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off it and get lost in deep space.

Flood alert: Rains in the northern states claimed at least 38 lives and triggered landslides that left hundreds of people in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh stranded and several areas in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu flooded. The waters also inundated a portion of East Delhi.

Worrisome signs: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has called a slowdown in the economy "very worrisome" and said the government needs to fix the immediate problems in power and non-bank financial sectors and come out with a new set of reforms to energise private sector.

Cracking the whip: Cracking a whip on former Members of Parliament overstaying at their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, a Lok Sabha panel on Monday ordered them to vacate their residence within a week. The development came a day after it was reported that more than 200 former Lok Sabha MPs have still not vacated their official bungalows in Delhi.

R.I.P: Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital on Monday. He was 92 years old.

On Our Specials

Srinagar dispatch: One has to wait, sometimes for hours, to access the email. The conference hall at a local hotel in Srinagar is packed with journalists. Four computers in a corner are always bordered by eager reporters, flash drives at the ready. Two of these systems are mostly occupied by government information department officials. From Srinagar, Aakash Hassan reports on how the local journalists are dealing with the communication blockade.

New-found fame: What horses were for MF Hussain, trains are for Bijay Biswaal. Known for his paintings that made train journeys in India look magical, Biswaal has become the brand ambassador for India of London-based Winsor and Newton, an iconic company that manufactures a wide variety of fine arts products. Anand ST Das finds out why trains are a favourite motif of this Odisha based artist.

On Reel

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Monday for the first time after Article 370 was repealed. In Srinagar, only 196 primary schools out of 900 were opened today. Here's a look.

