News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Forms Two High-powered Panels to Tackle Economic Growth, Jobs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

PM Modi forms two high-powered ministerial panels to tackle economic growth and jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him to bring the might of the government to tackle the two challenges facing it — economic growth and jobs — in an urgent and concerted manner.

A detailed plan: The five-member Cabinet committee on Investment and Growth will include heavyweights like Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Road Transport & Highway and Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, a second committee will include members Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and will look into employment and skill development.

Background: These committees underscore the importance of two key issues that found centre stage during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections with opposition parties severely criticising the previous government over its inability to create jobs.

The previous government, however, had dismissed the National Sample Survey’s Office (NSSO)’s unemployment data that had been reported by a newspaper.

In Other News

India vs South Africa: India had to wait six days to open their 2019 World Cup campaign but Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma made it worthwhile with their match-winning contributions as the Virat Kohli-led side beat depleted South Africa by six wickets in Southampton on Wednesday.

Atrocities continue: A Dalit minor was tied with a rope and allegedly beaten up by a group of upper caste men after he tried to enter a temple in Rajasthan's Pali district. In a video that went viral, the perpetrators are seen clobbering the boy even as he pleaded them to stop saying that he will never enter the temple.

Trump in UK: Donald Trump has claimed that India, China and Russia do not have a sense of pollution and cleanliness. The US President’s comments were made during a 90-minute meeting with UK’s Prince Charles over climate change. Trump, however, remained unmoved by the Prince's views.

Reconnaissance: Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has said that the Congress is studying the reasons for its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls by conducting surveys at the booth level. Pilot said that the party will be surveying around 50,000 booths to understand what needs to be fixed.

Danger averted: Kerala government has said that the condition of the 23-year-old college student being treated for the Nipah virus is stable while the condition of six others kept under watch was improving. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also reassured that the situation is under control.

A step back: Facing a backlash after tweeting a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce Tamil as an optional language in other states, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday deleted the tweet. Here is what he had said in the tweet.

On Our Specials

Bharat review: Bharat has been described by its makers as one man’s life story unfolding parallel to the journey of a nation. It’s a killer pitch, but one that makes the film sound deeper and more interesting than it actually is. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who chipped away at Salman’s larger-than-life screen persona and extracted a winning performance from him as the flawed, vulnerable wrestler in Sultan. But this film, which is an official adaptation of the Korean hit Ode to my Father, musters none of the heft that it aspires for. Read Rajeev Masand’s full review here.

On Reel

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is dripping with overtures of patriotism, selflessness and duty in every frame. This is an out-and-out show Salman Khan show. Watch our review here.

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class='embed-container'><iframe src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/OCI04HfQ2G4' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>