News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Invites US Corporates to Invest in India and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

PM Modi invites US corporates to invest in India, will meet leaders of Caribbean countries today

Amid an economic slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited global businesses to invest in India, saying a historic reduction in corporate tax rates creates a golden opportunity. Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum he also promised measures to improve the business climate.

The Prime Minister, who is on a week-long visit to the US, will today engage with the leaders of Caribbean Community group of countries, including Antigua & Barbuda and Bahamas. Meanwhile, external affairs ministers S Jaishankar will be meeting foreign ministers of SAARC nations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Shahjahanpur law student, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after she was arrested by the Special Investigation Team in an extortion case on Wednesday morning. According to the SIT chief, the student had tried to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The law student's family has, however, asserted that the arrest was made to put pressure on the family to drop the case. Meanwhile, the BJP has delinked itself from Chinmayanand saying that he is no longer a member of the party.

In Other News

Trump impeachment: After an impeachment inquiry was ordered against President Donald Trump, it was revealed that he had asked Ukraine's president to investigate whether his political rival Joe Biden, had shut down an investigation into a gas company employing his son.

‘Matter of time’: Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has assured that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be extradited after he exhausts all his appeals in the country. Browne said that it was just a matter of time before the Choksi was extradited.

‘No democracy here’: After concluding his six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said there is no democracy in the state and that people are living in fear after the Centre scrapped Article 370.

Inhumane act: In a shocking incident, two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by two persons for defecating on a street in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

Breaking party line: A day after the Enforcement Directorate registered a case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday claimed that his name was never mentioned in the corruption case when he was "following it up".

Major crisis: In a major jolt to the Tripura Congress, nine leaders of the party, including its vice-president, put in their papers on Wednesday, a day after Pradyot Kishore Debbarman stepped down as state unit chief claiming that the BJP is controlling the party's state unit.

On Our Specials

Growing dissent: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been struck by a problem of plenty in Karnataka. It managed to wrest power in the southern state by engineering defections from rival parties, but now infighting and dissension has gripped it from within. By-elections to 15 constituencies, where legislators had defected, are due in a month and nominations have to be filed by September 30. The BJP has decided to field the same candidates (the MLAs disqualified by the-then Speaker) or their family members in all constituencies, but, as Deepa Balakrishnan finds, there is anger simmering within its own cadre.

