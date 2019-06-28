News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Meets BRICS Leaders at G20 Summit and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Story

At BRICS informal meeting, Modi talks terror, climate change and global recession

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today listed terrorism, climate change and global recession as the three key challenges facing the world.

Modi was addressing the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He is slated to meet several leaders at the summit today and tomorrow.

Follow the live updates here.

Modi meets Trump: Ahead of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network.

The meeting came a day after Trump said that New Delhi's recent imposition of retaliatory import duties was "unacceptable" and should be withdrawn.

On the agenda: Following a meeting with Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and other BRICS leaders, PM Modi will meet Mohammed bin Salman, Moon Jae-In, Angela Merkel and other leaders.

Among other key meetings will be the one between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, whose administrations have been at loggerheads over trade deal. US even said that a Plan B is ready that would include doing less business with the country.

In Other News

Maratha quota: The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant the Maratha community reservation in government jobs and education. It, however, said that the quota percentage should be reduced from 16% to 12% (education) and13% (government jobs).

Cong leader shot: Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

No longer in turmoil: Continued support from the government has resulted in an improvement of the financial and operational performances of Air India and the Centre has decided to go ahead with the process of its disinvestment.

B’luru’s water crisis: The Karnataka government is planning to deny permission for the construction of new apartments in Bengaluru for the next five years until the water crisis is resolved. Deputy CM G Parameshwara said state government officials will soon meet developers to discuss the proposal.

ICC World Cup: Terrific half-centuries from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli backed up by fiery spells of fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saw India thrash West Indies by 125 runs at Manchester to further their bid to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final spot.

On Our Specials

Fiery first: From investment banking with JP Morgan in New York to the corridors of Indian Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s voyage to the doorstep of national politics is no less dramatic than her first appearance at the highest citadel of democracy. She made headlines once again for her maiden fiery Lok Sabha speech on Tuesday, where she listed the “danger signs of early fascism in India”. Read Sujit Nath’s riveting profile here.

Dark reality: The streets of Delhi have accustomed themselves to witnessing two sides of the human condition. One, that graces the tarmac with wheels of fortune and glamorous comfort, and two, that stumps dry feet and greasy palms over it; the latter being not so fortunate. However, what brings together the distant realities of ‘poverty and plush’ in Delhi is the use of drugs. Aditya Sharma looks at substance abuse by Delhi’s street children.

On Reel

The delayed Monsoons this year have only aggravated the water crisis in the country. With many reservoirs running dry, groundwater remains the main source of sustenance in large parts of the country. But the exploitation of under-water reserves in the last two decades has resulted in a sharp fall in ground water levels. Watch to know more.