English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Rolls Out Ayushman Bharat, Zica Virus in Rajasthan and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Ayushman Bharat health scheme.
Loading...
In case you missed it
Ayushman Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the ambitious Ayushman Bharat health scheme aimed at providing Rs 5 lakh medical coverage to 50 crore Indians. However, politics over the “biggest health scheme in the world” played out across states on Sunday as five non-NDA ruled states refused to implement the program. Read all you need to know about the Ayushman Bharat scheme only on News18.
Parrikar stays put: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, BJP chief Amit Shah announced on Sunday that an ailing Manohar Parrikar would continue as the chief minister of Goa. Shah also announced that there would be certain changes in the cabinet and other government departments.
Paying the price: The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a fresh chargesheet on Saturday before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate against Ramachandrapura Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharathi on charges of rape.However, two officers leading the investigation were transferred with immediate effect after the chargesheet was filed.
Bloody celebrations: Ganpati visarjan celebrations across the country were marked in several places by violence and death. A man was killed in Surat on Sunday after a car driver allegedly went on a stabbing spree following an altercation with people taking a Ganesh idol for immersion. Another youth was killed in Delhi after he was overrun by a cab and his body dragged for some distance by the driver, who was trying to flee after hitting two others with his vehicle.
Zica surfaces: The first case of Zica virus in Rajasthan surfaced after an elderly woman from Jaipur was tested positive for the infection.
Closer look: India has only one government doctor per 11,000 people. Will the launch on Ayushman Bharat help the medical sector in India? Read News18's detailed analysis of the PM's new scheme.
Agree or disagree?
#90s/films/in2018: Rakhi Bose reviews the 1997 Bollywood it film 'Ishq' to shed light on the inherent classism and discrimination of the film as part of a new series by News18.
Since cinema is not only a form of entertainment but also an important cultural tool that has the power to shape opinions, we are reviewing classics and trying to see them through the lens of the current socio-political climate. The aim is to call out biases, misrepresentation and everything else that is problematic so that we can gauge our journey thus far and the road ahead.
Days before her assassination, Indira Gandhi had warned Rajiv against drafting Amitabh Bachchan into politics. In a new book, ‘Neta Abhineta: Bollywood Star Power in Indian Politics’, Rasheed Kidwai delves into the intersection between the nation’s two obsessions - politics and cinema. Read excerpts from the book that chronicle Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship with the Gandhi family.
On Reel
Teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the society, actually spend mere 19.1% of their working hours in imparting knowledge. But what do they do in the remaining time? Answer: election duty, carrying out surveys, pulse polio campaigns and maintaining mid-day meal registers. The startling facts were revealed in a report titled ‘Involvement of Teachers in Non-teaching Activities and its Effect on Education’. Watch the video to find out more.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Ayushman Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the ambitious Ayushman Bharat health scheme aimed at providing Rs 5 lakh medical coverage to 50 crore Indians. However, politics over the “biggest health scheme in the world” played out across states on Sunday as five non-NDA ruled states refused to implement the program. Read all you need to know about the Ayushman Bharat scheme only on News18.
Parrikar stays put: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, BJP chief Amit Shah announced on Sunday that an ailing Manohar Parrikar would continue as the chief minister of Goa. Shah also announced that there would be certain changes in the cabinet and other government departments.
Paying the price: The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a fresh chargesheet on Saturday before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate against Ramachandrapura Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharathi on charges of rape.However, two officers leading the investigation were transferred with immediate effect after the chargesheet was filed.
Bloody celebrations: Ganpati visarjan celebrations across the country were marked in several places by violence and death. A man was killed in Surat on Sunday after a car driver allegedly went on a stabbing spree following an altercation with people taking a Ganesh idol for immersion. Another youth was killed in Delhi after he was overrun by a cab and his body dragged for some distance by the driver, who was trying to flee after hitting two others with his vehicle.
Zica surfaces: The first case of Zica virus in Rajasthan surfaced after an elderly woman from Jaipur was tested positive for the infection.
Closer look: India has only one government doctor per 11,000 people. Will the launch on Ayushman Bharat help the medical sector in India? Read News18's detailed analysis of the PM's new scheme.
Agree or disagree?
#90s/films/in2018: Rakhi Bose reviews the 1997 Bollywood it film 'Ishq' to shed light on the inherent classism and discrimination of the film as part of a new series by News18.
Since cinema is not only a form of entertainment but also an important cultural tool that has the power to shape opinions, we are reviewing classics and trying to see them through the lens of the current socio-political climate. The aim is to call out biases, misrepresentation and everything else that is problematic so that we can gauge our journey thus far and the road ahead.
Days before her assassination, Indira Gandhi had warned Rajiv against drafting Amitabh Bachchan into politics. In a new book, ‘Neta Abhineta: Bollywood Star Power in Indian Politics’, Rasheed Kidwai delves into the intersection between the nation’s two obsessions - politics and cinema. Read excerpts from the book that chronicle Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship with the Gandhi family.
On Reel
Teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the society, actually spend mere 19.1% of their working hours in imparting knowledge. But what do they do in the remaining time? Answer: election duty, carrying out surveys, pulse polio campaigns and maintaining mid-day meal registers. The startling facts were revealed in a report titled ‘Involvement of Teachers in Non-teaching Activities and its Effect on Education’. Watch the video to find out more.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...