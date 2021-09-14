News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to Attend Quad Summit Hosted by US Prez Biden; India Crosses 75-Crore Vaccine Milestone

PM Modi to Attend First in-person Quad Summit Hosted by US Prez Biden, Covid-19 on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the first-ever in-person Quad summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24. Other invitees include Modi’s Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga. The White House said that the four leaders would discuss deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting Covid-19 and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. “They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance / disaster relief, climate change and education," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India Crosses 75-Crore Vaccine Milestone; WHO Hails Feat, Says ‘Unprecedented Pace’

India has crossed a landmark in its coronavirus vaccination drive by administering 75 crore doses, said union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday. In a tweet, Mandaviya invoked the 75th year of India’s independence by linking it to 75 crore doses administered. He said India’s vaccination drive continued to create new dimensions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Tweeting in Hindi, Mandaviya said, “Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations.” He used the hashtags #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine and #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav.

India to Stand by Afghans, Jaishankar Says at UN High-level Meet on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the threat of poverty in Afghanistan at a high-level UN meet on the humanitarian crisis the country is facing after the Taliban took over mid-August, and said India is willing to stand by Afghans in this hour of need. Jaishankar made an intervention at the UN High-Level Meeting on the ‘Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan 2021’. After the Taliban blitz over Afghanistan, citizens have been facing a dire threat to their human rights, and essential services in the country - healthcare, medical aid, banking - are facing disruptions.

Covid Variants Evading Vaccines Bound to Emerge, Virus Here to Stay: WHO Envoy

Aclamour for Covid-19 booster shots juxtaposed with newly emerging variants of the novel coronanvirus have prompted discussions over whether available vaccines can provide long-lasting protection. A special envoy to World Health Organisation (WHO) has said variants that can evade Covid vaccines are increasingly likely as many parts of the world remain unprotected, and that rich countries must wait for others to catch up before they start administering booster doses, according to a report by Bloomberg. In an interview to Bloomberg Television, Dr David Nabarro was quoted as saying, “Variants that can beat the protection offered by vaccines are bound to emerge all over the world in the coming months and years. This is an ongoing battle, and we need to work together.”

Don’t Protest in Punjab, Go to Delhi or Haryana, Captain Amarinder Tells Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said farmer protests were not at all in the interest of the state and told farmer unions to stop protesting in Punjab and, instead, focus on other parts of India. The chief minister said the ongoing protests at 113 places in the state were impacting economic development. He was delivering an address after laying the foundation stone of Government College at Mukhliana village in Chabbewal assembly constituency. He said he was hopeful that agitating farmers would accede to his.

‘Cross-border Implications, Diplomatic Ties’: Why Centre Wants to Keep Nizamuddin Markaz Locked

The case registered in relation to the alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols at Nizamuddin Markaz — where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in March last year amid COVID-19 pandemic— is serious and has “cross borders implications”, the Centre told the Delhi High Court which Monday remarked that the premises can’t be kept locked forever. Justice Mukta Gupta, who was hearing the Delhi Waqf Board’s plea to re-open the markaz which has remained shut since March 31 last year, questioned the Centre as to how long it intended to keep the Nizamuddin Markaz locked, saying it can’t be “kept forever”.

