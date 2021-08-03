News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to Chair UN Security Council Debate on Aug 9; French President Takes to Tik Tok, Instagram to Counter Rumours on Vaccines

India vs Belgium Hockey, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final: Harmanpreet, Mandeep Makes it 2-1

Indian men’s hockey team took the lead after going down early against Belgium. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner and Mandeep scored from open play as they look to bring glory back to the sport in the country as they play in the Tokyo Olympics semi-final on Tuesday. The men’s hockey team made the semi-finals at the Games after a gap of 49 years and now, they will be looking to confirm a medal for themselves even though they are going to have it very tough against the Belgians.

PM Modi to Chair UN Security Council Debate on Aug 9, First Indian Prime Minister to Do So

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council debate on maritime security on August 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. This will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will preside over the debate, one of the signature events being organised by India during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August. The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

‘Will Remain MP’: Babul Supriyo Has A Change of Heart After Meet With Shah, Nadda

BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who had on Saturday announced that he was quitting politics, had a change of plans on Monday evening as he said he will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament. Supriyo, who had kicked off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, maintained that he will refrain from indulging in political activities and will relinquish his security and accommodation in Delhi. His statement came after meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. “I want to thank the home minister and the BJP chief. They asked me to stay back.

Coronavirus Leaked from China Lab, Chinese Scientists Worked to Modify Virus to Infect Humans: US Report

A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited “ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel’s Republican staff.

French President Macron Takes to Tik Tok, Instagram to Counter Rumours on Covid-19 Vaccines

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday took to Tik Tok and Instagram to try counter misinformation about vaccines following a third weekend of demonstrations over a controversial Covid health pass. Macron discarded his customary dark suit and tie for a black t-shirt in a short video from the presidency’s holiday residence in southern France, in which he repeated that vaccines were the “only weapon" that could beat back a fourth wave of coronavirus. “Some of you have been hearing false rumours, some of it rubbish it has to be said," he said in the selfie video, in which he urged the vaccine-shy to put their questions and concerns directly to him.

‘Making Papri Chaat?’: Derek O’Brien Slams Centre Over Passing of Bills Without Debate

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that the entire opposition is in agreement that the issue of national security and Pegasus should be discussed in Parliament in the presence of both Amit Shah and PM Modi. At a press briefing, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien also said that the farm laws should be repealed. He said there was a need for immediate discussion on price rise, economy, jobs and inflation, and national security and Pegasus issue. They should start with the issue of national security and Pegasus with the prime minister and the home minister present. There is a complete agreement of all opposition parties on it, he said.

