News18 Daybreak | PM Modi To Chair UN Security Council Debate Today; Plateauing Cases in NE Prompts 4% Decline in India's Weekly Covid Tally

In a First, PM Modi To Chair UN Security Council Debate Today on Maritime Security | 10 Points

Prime Minister Modi will be chairing an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday. According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the meeting, through video conferencing, is scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Plateauing Cases in NE Prompts 4% Decline in India’s Weekly Covid Tally

India witnessed a 4 percent decline in its weekly coronavirus cases following a decline in case tally in several northeastern states.India recorded over 2.74 lakh cases during the week from August 2 to 8 registering a 4.2% decline from the previous week, when the case count was 2.86 lakh.

Assam Residents End Unofficial Economic Blockade on Mizoram, Trucks Allowed to Move After 12 Days

Assam Ministers Ashok Singhal and Parimal Suklabaidya had visited the interstate border with Mizoram at Lailapur in Cachar district to persuade the locals lift the economic blockade and allow vehicles to move to the neighbouring state.

‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ Actor Anupam Shyam Dies Due to Multiple Organ Failure

The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show “Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya" and appearances in films like “Slumdog Millionaire" and “Bandit Queen", was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago. Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Proven Match-Winner; He Hasn’t Made Any Comeback: KL Rahul

Nottingham: Jasprit Bumrah has been a proven performer and teammate KL Rahul fails to understand why his nine-wicket match haul against England in the drawn opening Test is being perceived as a “comeback" for the Indian speedster. Bumrah endured a below-par WTC final against New Zealand and was also not effective when he played a couple of Tests against England in India on unhelpful tracks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Are Getting Married This Year? Lara Dutta Has the Answer

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite some time now, and are some of the most loved couples in Bollywood. In one of his interviews, Ranbir revealed that he would have already tied the knot with the Dear Zindagi actress, had there been no lockdown.

