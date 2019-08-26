News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to Discuss Kashmir Issue With Trump on Sidelines of G7 Summit Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

PM Modi to meet Trump today on sidelines of G7 summit, Kashmir issue may crop up during talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit, will meet US President Donald Trump today.

The meeting is likely to begin around 3.45pm and continue for about 45 minutes. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi and Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

No mast: Meanwhile, days after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and moved to bifurcate the state, its flag was removed from the Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar on Sunday. Now, only the Indian tricolour can be seen atop the building.

Turbulent times: The Kashmir Valley still remains under lockdown, even three weeks after the unilateral scrapping of Article 370. In the Valley, Aakash Hassan finds that stocks of medicines are fast running out. Patients from remote areas are forced to come to Srinagar in search of medicines but have to return empty-handed as the city’s pharmaceutical shops run out of supplies.

Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram's pleas against arrest, denial of anticipatory bail today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today P Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money-laundering and corruption cases. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi will also to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram challenging the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday. On Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

In Other News

Thumping victory: PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, crushing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes in a one-sided final on Sunday. With the win, Sindhu now has a full set of medals at World Championships - two bronze medals, two silver medals and a gold medal.

Last rites: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat here with full State honours on Sunday in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP veteran LK Advani, party president were among the attendees.

Drafting troubles: With the hugely contentious NRC exposing communal faultlines in Assam, it has emerged that more Hindus than Muslims forged documents to find their way into the National Register of Citizens. The final NRC list, which will identify bonafide citizens of Assam, is set to be published on August 31.

Ludicrous suggestion: President Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States. This is not the first time the president made such a suggestion. In 2017, Trump asked a senior official whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to prevent them from making landfall.

On Our Specials

Trading in red: The fruit mandi (market) in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, which is second largest apple market in Asia, is wearing a deserted look. Aakash Hassan reports that this year, hardly any buyers from outside the state have visited the mandi. The rates of apple have gone down drastically, and the reason behind the drastic decline is the communicate blockade.

Tribute to ‘Mr Dependent’: In the era of hyper-competitive politics, you have to be a 24x7 top performer playing the Test match, ODI and T20 cricket to win all the time. With no room for an iota of error, a majority do not make the top grade. But there are exceptions to the rule. Rakesh Khar writes about how BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley was clearly Mr Dependent for the BJP.

On Reel

India opened on a disappointing note against West Indies but half centuries from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane saved the day. Here's a look.

