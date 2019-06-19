News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to Make Fresh Bid for 'One Nation, One Election' Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

PM Modi to make fresh bid for 'One Nation, One Election' in all party meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume his efforts to build consensus on 'One Nation One Election' in the all-party meeting today. Through the proposal the BJP is pushing for simultaneous polls on the grounds that the country is always in “election mode” since different state head to the polls at different times. As was the case in Modi's last term, the idea ran into opposition even before the issue is put up formally for discussion before political parties. While the Congress top brass is reported to have said that they oppose the idea in principle, the TMC supremo urged that leaders be given more time to mull over the proposal.

Tamil Nadu government to form monitoring panel as Chennai residents grapple with severe water crisis

Like every other year, Chennai is in the grips of an acute water shortage. This time around, however, the severe shortage is affecting both residents and corporates alike as the scarcity has forced IT companies to scale down operations. Meanwhile, residents are seen queuing up with plastic pots at community wells where a lottery system decides who gets to draw water from the dark depths. According to official sources, the total water demand in the city is 950 million litres per day (MLD), whereas the supply is just 750 MLD. The state government said it will now set up a monitoring committee to look into the water supply related issue.

In Other News

Pulwama attack: In a major counter-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, security forces killed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, whose car was used in the deadly February 14 Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy at Lethpora on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

LS speaker nomination: Two-term BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla’s name was nominated for speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha. Birla’s nomination comes as a surprise to several within his own party, as the BJP’s top leadership is known to maintain secrecy on important political appointments till the last minute.

15 more to go: For the second time this month, the Finance Ministry issued a statement ordering the retirement of 15 of its officials. The move is likely to be related to crimes of corruption as was in the case of the 12 government officials who were earlier asked to retire after they were found guilty of corruption, possessing illegal assets and sexual harassment.

Under scanner: The draft of a new ordinance cleared by Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet on Tuesday mandates new and existing private universities in Uttar Pradesh to submit an undertaking that their campuses will not be allowed to be a place of “anti-national activities in any way”.

On Our Specials

No way out: A little over two months ago, Jet Airways ceased operations as India’s second largest airline by passengers. And as news came in on Monday evening about the lenders finally taking Jet to the insolvency and bankruptcy (IBC) process, there seemed little chance of the airline flying ever again. With a debt of Rs 8,000-crore there is little hope for the cash-strapped airline's revival. Sindhu Bhattacharya explains why.

Water crisis: In response to the acute shortage of water looming large over most parts of India, the Narendra Modi government has decided to conduct third-party evaluations in order to provide central funds to the neediest states. Among the states likely to receive the funds are Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Read Rounak Kumar Gunjan’s report on how the Modi government plans to counter the acute water shortage.

On Reel

13 people were killed and more than 122 injured after China's Sichuan province was hit by two strong earthquakes since Monday night. Watch to know more.