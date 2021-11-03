News18 Daybreak: PM Modi to Meet CMs of 11 States with Low Vax Coverage, AQI Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Category For 1st Time This Season

PM Modi to Meet CMs of 11 States with Low Vax Coverage; India Reports 11,903 New Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold a review meeting to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states with low vaccination coverage. The meeting will be held via video conferencing at 12pm, and is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The PM will interact with more than 40 District Magistrates in Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other States.

Delhi Back to Breathing Toxic Air: AQI Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Category For 1st Time This Season

After remaining ‘poor’ for six consecutive days, the air quality in the national capital entered the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Tuesday. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 303 on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the air quality at Jantar Mantar up till 5 am was in the ‘very unhealthy’ category with 222.28.

List of Countries That Approved Entry of Indians Jabbed With Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s which had sought a few “additional clarifications" from the Covaxin, manufacturer- Bharat Biotech will meet once again on Wednesday for a final “risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine, which played a significant role in the country’s massive inoculation drive.

Nykaa IPO Grey Market Premium; When and How to Check Share Allotment, Refund, Listing

Nykaa initial public offering (IPO) received an overwhelming response from the investors, when it had opened for subscription. The Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times, largely with the support of non-institutional buyers. The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times. The non-institutional investors put bids 112.02 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) booked the issue 12.24 times.

National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Mithali Raj Among 9 Others to Get Khel Ratna

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lekhara, Para Athlete Sumit Antil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Para Shooter Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, footballer Sunil Chhetri and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manprit Singh are the 12 sportspersons who will be honoured with the Khel Ratna the National Sports Awards 2021.

