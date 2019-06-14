News18 Daybreak | PM Narendra Modi Set for Action-packed Day 2 in SCO Summit and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese president Xi Jinping. (Image: Twitter/PIB)
Today's Big Story
PM Narendra Modi set for action-packed day 2 in SCO summit
A day after his bilateral meetings with China and Russia on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyz's capital Bishkek, PM Modi will be meeting with the heads of states of Iran, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.
Modi, who opted to take a longer route to the Bishkek only to avoid entering Pakistani airspace, didn’t see eye to eye with counterpart PM Imran Khan who is also attending the summit.
Meeting with China: The Prime Minister in his “extremely fruitful meeting” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated his stand that Pakistan should take concrete action against terror before talks can resume.
“Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terror, but at this stage we do not see it happening,’ he was quoted by foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale as saying.
Modi’s meeting with Jinping comes a little over a month after China lifted its technical hold on the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist.
Snubbed neighbor: Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan in an interview with a Russian news agency said that Pakistan’s relationship with India is probably at its “lowest point”.
Khan further expressed his hope that Narendra Modi will use his “big mandate” to resolve all differences, including the Kashmir issue.
In Other News
Bengal on edge: West Bengal’s protesting doctors have refused to call off their strike despite a four-hour ultimatum from Mamata Banerjee and have instead accused the chief minister of threatening them. Concerned over the ongoing strike Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi appealed to them to resume their duties
Tragedy in Muzaffarpur: Forty-five children below the age of 10 have died in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in the last three weeks due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). However, experts opine that the state government is still confused over the real “cause”.
Inferno in Gulf: Suspected attacks left two tankers ablaze in the waters of the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, sparking fears of a broader conflict and sending world oil prices soaring. The mysterious incident came amid spiraling tensions between Iran and the US
Setback for #MeToo: In a setback for the #MeToo movement, Mumbai Police on Thursday gave a clean chit to actor Nana Patekar in the molestation case lodged against him by actor Tanushree Dutta. She expressed her disappointment over the “clean chit” calling the police and the legal system “corrupt”.
Day 4 washout: A third no-result in four days has thrown a literal wet blanket over the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After a solid, if uneventful first week, just when the tournament was beginning to gather steam, the fickle and often unpredictable weather decided to intervene, with devastating effect.
On Our Specials
A new foe: In Guwahati Pranjal Baruah finds that the Assam Police have a new enemy in the “sleeper cells” of the United Liberation Front of Ason-Independent (ULFA-I). These elusive sleeper cells comprise civil society members who employ modern technology like social media platforms to communicate and execute terror activities.
Shattering status quo: In a quiet, matter-of-fact way, 23-year-old Olympian Dutee Chand announced herself as India’s first openly LGBTQ sportsperson. The announcement was shorn of histrionics or heroism. But there it was, India’s fastest woman had just become one of its most fearless. Anuradha Sengupta reflects on the quiet iconoclasm of Dutee Chand.
On Reel
On June 11, assaults ensued at NRS Medical College over the death of a patient following which doctors and students started a strike as a mark of protest against atrocities. Where is the protest headed? Watch to know what doctors from Kolkata had to say.
