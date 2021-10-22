News18 Daybreak | PM Set to Deliver Speech at 10 AM; Bollywood Says 'I Stand With Shah Rukh Khan'

Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: Day After India’s 100-Cr Covid Jabs Milestone, PM Set to Deliver Speech at 10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 10 am on Friday. This comes a day after India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events in several parts of the country.

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Bollywood Says ‘I Stand With Shah Rukh Khan’; Actor to Skip Birthday, Diwali Celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan has received support from several Bollywood colleagues who said they were “heartbroken” to see the actor being “hounded” outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he had gone to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning.

PM Modi’s Double Bonanza to UP Next Week: Launching of 9 Medical Colleges, Projects Worth Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a double bonanza to Uttar Pradesh on October 25 as he will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Siddharthnagar. He will unveil nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar, and 30 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore and possibly a national medical scheme worth Rs 64,000 crore from Varanasi.

No Urgency to Vaccinate Children against Covid with Insufficient Data and Evidence Available: Experts

With the number of Covid-19 cases going down in India and the majority of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, there is no urgency to inoculate children against the infection, health experts told News18.com on Thursday as the country surpassed the milestone of delivering 100 crore jabs.

Security Beefed Up in J&K Before Home Minister Amit Shah’s Visit, Additional Paramilitary Forces Deployed

Ahead of home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir security has been tightened further. News18 has learnt that additional forces have been deployed after a security review. “20-25 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Srinagar alone," a source told news18.

BuzzCut: Who is TikTok’s ‘Couch Guy’ Everyone is Convinced Cheated on His Girlfriend?

‘Couch Guy’ originated from a viral video by TikToker Lauren Zarras, where she decides to surprise her boyfriend Robbie, which he was away at university by turning up unannounced. When she walks into the room, he’s seen sitting on the sofa with 3 women next to him, but Lauren ignores this and the two embrace, albeit a little awkwardly. The events in the video became a massive subject of discussion and parody on TikTok in early October 2021 as users gave Robbie the nickname “couch guy" and accused him of cheating on Lauren based on the video.

