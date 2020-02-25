News18 Daybreak |Police Constable, 3 Civilians Killed in Clashes during Violent CAA Protests in Delhi and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Top Stories

Police Constable, Three Civilians Killed in Clashes during Violent CAA Protests in Northeast Delhi

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence flared up once again over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi. This was the second day of clashes in Delhi where United States President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening.

Prohibitory orders: Police imposed section 144 of the CrPC. Frenzied protesters set ablaze houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Police response: The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between groups protesting and in support of the CAA at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Security deployment: Officials said at least eight companies (100 personnel each) of central armed police were present on the ground, besides the Delhi Police.

Schools shut today: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said all private and government schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of the violence.

Trump to Reunite with 'Friend' Modi Tomorrow, Will Hold Extensive Talks on Indo-US Global Partnership

United States President Donald Trump, on his maiden visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for the main leg of his trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks today, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies.

Around Gujarat and the Taj: Accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad around noon for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India. The delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Defence deal: The US President announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over $3 billion will be sealed today.

In Other News

Me Too: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault by a New York jury. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and was acquitted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence.

Coronavirus outbreak: India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to coronavirus-hit Wuhan on February 26 to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said. Earlier, sources had said that China was delaying clearance to the aircraft which was to fly on February 20.

Air India disinvestment: Adani Group is engaged in initial talks to bid for ailing national carrier Air India, according to a report. A source was quoted in the report as saying that the Adani Group is yet to take a final call. “With this transaction, the group can diversify and bolster their presence in the sector.”

AMU protest: The Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and DGP, the CRPF DG, AMU authorities to adhere to the recommendations of the NHRC, including paying compensation to six students who were hurt in police action and acting against the policemen who lathicharged students during an anti-CAA protest.

On Our Specials

Bengaluru sedition case: A team of three lawyers from Bengaluru who had gone to Dharwad in north Karnataka to represent three Kashmiri students charged with sedition was heckled, shouted at and threatened on Monday. Their vehicles were also damaged and had to return to Bengaluru as they were unable to file the bail applications for their clients after the disruptions. Deepa Balakrishnan reports that the lawyers, who were taken amid heavy security to the court, had to be taken away in the afternoon to the government's Inspection Bungalow to safety. Lawyers' groups held a demonstration and local right-wing activists shouted slogans of 'Go Back' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

NPR fears: More than a hundred members of the Muslim community from a village in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district have withdrawn a major part of their savings from a bank over the last few days as they feared they might lose it when the government initiates the proposed National Population Register (NPR) exercise. Poornima Murali writes that a video of locals from Therizhandur village holding talks with branch officials of the Indian Overseas Bank (OB) has surfaced, in which the latter can be heard urging villagers to not withdraw their money.

On Reel

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class='embed-container'><iframe src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-CtbRhUdVpI' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were treated to a guided tour of the Taj Mahal on Monday as they arrived in Agra during their two-day maiden visit to India.

The First Couple walked hand-in-hand towards the 17th century monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. They posed at the iconic bench, known as the ‘Diana Bench’ after Princess Diana cut a lonely figure in front of the Taj Mahal in 1992. Watch to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.