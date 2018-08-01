English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Political Bickering over Assam NRC Draft, Bengaluru Pubs and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Illustration by Mir Sohail.
Loading...
In case you missed it
Step-citizens: As an intense political debate dominates the discourse in India over the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, fates of 40 lakh people who do not find a mention in the final draft, hang in the balance. While the allegation is that these individuals are Bangladeshi nationals and must go back, Bangladesh has just refused to accommodate the huge population. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.” Meanwhile, instances of NRC registration skipping a generation, and professionals such as teachers, doctors, lawyers not finding their names on NRC despite claiming stake to citizenship have led to chaos in the state.
Follow the updates and the latest developments in Assam NRC on News18.
Pub-less Bengaluru: Once known as the pub capital of India, Bengaluru may soon lose this moniker. A ban on live music, as some are calling it, could mean that the city's many pubs and restaurants may soon have to shut shop. As many as 393 restaurants and pubs have been sent notices while 326 have already been given closure notices by the city police.
Marry Hindus: In yet another controversial statement, firebrand Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi has asked Muslim women to marry Hindu men and embrace their religion in order to get rid of practices like triple talaq and nikah halala. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that she would meet Muslim women, including Bareilly’s Nida Khan who has a fatwa against her, and request them to accept Hinduism.
Beautiful effort: In an attempt to provide aid and care to the beggars and homeless elderly people of Kolkata – ‘Bae-Umra’ Calendar, an initiative conceptualised by the well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul – is breaking stereotypes about calendar models. Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people as models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.
Shelter racket: Weeks after not being able to find eleven women staying in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, a government official, lodged another FIR against Brajesh Thakur and the staff of his tainted NGO. The same culprits have been already accused in girls’ sexual abuse case in another government-run shelter home in Bihar. The latest FIR has further raised questions about the manner in which the mastermind of these children’s home sexual abuse cases got the licences for running so many shelter homes.
No tension for pension: In a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal by the Delhi Social Welfare Department to delink the Aadhaar from the widow and old-age pension for residents of Delhi. Kejriwal claimed that this decision was taken considering the sufferance of people due to the inability of banks in linking Aadhaar to bank accounts.
Agree or disagree?
On 26 July, 2018, India woke up to the news of three sisters who died due to starvation. As it ideally should be, the news sent shock-waves in the national (Read: Delhi) media and evoked outrage on social media. On the same day, 1200 kilometers away towards India’s east, Rajendra Birhor, a 40-year-old tribal man from Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, starved to death. His death didn’t create even a fraction of the flutter that the deaths of those three sisters created. Devanik Saha explains why the three deaths in Delhi received more media limelight than the spate of 14 starvation deaths that have recently rocked Jharkhand.
On reel
Prateik Babbar, who is gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Taapsee Pannu, speaks to News18.com about his character. Watch the video to find out more about the film, the actor’s personal life and about his addiction to drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8r2oNyX_rs
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
Step-citizens: As an intense political debate dominates the discourse in India over the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, fates of 40 lakh people who do not find a mention in the final draft, hang in the balance. While the allegation is that these individuals are Bangladeshi nationals and must go back, Bangladesh has just refused to accommodate the huge population. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.” Meanwhile, instances of NRC registration skipping a generation, and professionals such as teachers, doctors, lawyers not finding their names on NRC despite claiming stake to citizenship have led to chaos in the state.
Follow the updates and the latest developments in Assam NRC on News18.
Pub-less Bengaluru: Once known as the pub capital of India, Bengaluru may soon lose this moniker. A ban on live music, as some are calling it, could mean that the city's many pubs and restaurants may soon have to shut shop. As many as 393 restaurants and pubs have been sent notices while 326 have already been given closure notices by the city police.
Marry Hindus: In yet another controversial statement, firebrand Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi has asked Muslim women to marry Hindu men and embrace their religion in order to get rid of practices like triple talaq and nikah halala. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that she would meet Muslim women, including Bareilly’s Nida Khan who has a fatwa against her, and request them to accept Hinduism.
Beautiful effort: In an attempt to provide aid and care to the beggars and homeless elderly people of Kolkata – ‘Bae-Umra’ Calendar, an initiative conceptualised by the well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul – is breaking stereotypes about calendar models. Unlike glamorous models as seen on Kingfisher calenders, Bae Umra uses paupers and homeless elderly people as models, who are decked in Agnimitra’s designer outfits.
Shelter racket: Weeks after not being able to find eleven women staying in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, a government official, lodged another FIR against Brajesh Thakur and the staff of his tainted NGO. The same culprits have been already accused in girls’ sexual abuse case in another government-run shelter home in Bihar. The latest FIR has further raised questions about the manner in which the mastermind of these children’s home sexual abuse cases got the licences for running so many shelter homes.
No tension for pension: In a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal by the Delhi Social Welfare Department to delink the Aadhaar from the widow and old-age pension for residents of Delhi. Kejriwal claimed that this decision was taken considering the sufferance of people due to the inability of banks in linking Aadhaar to bank accounts.
Agree or disagree?
On 26 July, 2018, India woke up to the news of three sisters who died due to starvation. As it ideally should be, the news sent shock-waves in the national (Read: Delhi) media and evoked outrage on social media. On the same day, 1200 kilometers away towards India’s east, Rajendra Birhor, a 40-year-old tribal man from Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, starved to death. His death didn’t create even a fraction of the flutter that the deaths of those three sisters created. Devanik Saha explains why the three deaths in Delhi received more media limelight than the spate of 14 starvation deaths that have recently rocked Jharkhand.
On reel
Prateik Babbar, who is gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Taapsee Pannu, speaks to News18.com about his character. Watch the video to find out more about the film, the actor’s personal life and about his addiction to drugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8r2oNyX_rs
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk: Rishi Kapoor-Starrer to Release As Per Schedule on August 3, Rules Mumbai Court
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- WhatsApp Finally Brings Group Video, Voice Calling Feature on Android and iOS
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...