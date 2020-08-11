News18 Daybreak| Political Tussle Ends In Rajasthan Congress; Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive for Covid-19 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Congress crisis in Rajasthan ends, Sachin Pilot meets party high command, says no place in politics for personal malice

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress party and its government in the state, the Congress said after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion", said AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in a statement.

Changed stance: Congress MLA- Bhanwar Lal Sharma loyal to leader Sachin Pilot said the Ashok Gehlot-led government is safe in the state, hours after the sacked deputy CM met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to work out a truce ahead of the crucial Assembly session on August 14. Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Ashok Gehlot.

In Other News

Employees at risk: At least 743 employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) employees have tested positive for Covid-19 – making it a seven-fold increase in the total number of infections. The temple’s governing board, however, has no plans to enforce any kind of lockdown in the area, neither is it considering shutting down the temple.

Covid count: India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities. The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent.

Safety at stake: In an alarming development, it has come to fore that many hospitals in Hyderabad are functioning in dangerous conditions, records of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation show. Out of the over 1,700 hospitals that fall under its administration, 90% are not following the fire safety guidelines.

Heinous crime: The Uttar Pradesh police has released three sketches of a man who is accused of brutally raping a six-year-old girl in Hapur district. The girl was playing outside her house when the accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike. The girl was later left in a grievous condition in a field.

On Our Specials

Quarantined: Around 600 people who were part of the rescue operations at Karipur airport, including Malappuram collector K Gopalakrishnan, have gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure. The area falls in a containment zone but that did not stop people living nearby from helping the passengers, Neethu Reghukumar writes.

No clarity yet: The Department Related Standing Committee for Human Resources Development under the chairmanship of Vinay Sahasrabuddhe chaired the first meeting since he took the position. Education officials informed the panel that the call to reopen schools has to be taken by individual states depending on their own assessment of the pandemic and that a blanket decision cannot be taken, Payal Mehta writes.