News18 Daybreak | Pollution in Delhi Worsens, 2 Years of Demonestisation and Other Stories You May Have Missed
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
In case you missed it
Diwali disaster: Delhi saw yet another polluted Diwali in 2018, in spite of the Supreme Court’s orders restricting the burning of firecrackers. Close to five million kilograms of firecrackers were estimated to have been burnt — the same as last year — leading to an emission of 150,000 kg of PM 2.5. This is as per an estimation by research group Urban Emissions.
'Save' Sabarimala: The BJP and Congress both embarked on street rallies from Kasargod district in north Kerala on Thursday to protect the “traditions and customs” of Sabarimala temple as both parties tussle to spearhead the agitation against the decision to allow women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. The BJP’s “Save Sabarimala Rath Yatra” was flagged off by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa while the Congress kickstarted its ‘padyatra’, led by state working president K Sudhakaran, from Perla.
Mizoram unrest: The massive protests that took place across Mizoram earlier this week to demand the removal of Chief Electoral Officer SB Shashank have plunged the ongoing electioneering process into a hiatus. A quick reaction from the Election Commission, which summoned the CEO to New Delhi on Tuesday for a meeting, has led to protests being called off for now as organisers of the protests say they will wait and watch what the poll panel does. Read News18's special report on the underlying problems that are causing unrest in Mizoram.
California shoot-out: Thirteen people are dead after a veteran marine opened fire at a country dance bar holding a weekly "college night" in Southern California on Wednesday, sending hundreds fleeing in terror, including some who used barstools to break windows and escape.
CNN suspended: The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an "enemy of the people." A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible person," after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president's orders to sit down and give up the microphone during the conference one day after the US midterm vote.
Turning two: On the second anniversary of the demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it a “self-inflicted tragedy” and suicidal attack that destroyed millions of lives and ruined thousands of India's small businesses. Calling demonetisation a “unique tragedy”, Gandhi said that people should not forget that 120 people died in queues.
Agree or disagree?
It is becoming increasingly clear as we head towards Lok Sabha 2019 that the economic legacy of Narendra Modi’s first term—both the positives and the negatives—could all zero on the one momentous decision taken on November 8, two years back: Demonetisation. On the second anniversary of demonetisation, Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that if demonetisation wasn't a mistake then the government would be celebrating the day.
On reel
In 1987, 42 Muslim men were brutally murdered by personnel of the Uttar Pradesh PAC. A young Praveen Jain, who was then working as a photojournalist with Sunday Mail, hid behind bushes and doors to take photos of the officers rounding up unarmed men. After 31 years, the photos were used as evidence in court to convict the accused of their crimes, adding another feather to an already decorated hat. Jain, who has spent over 35 yours photographing politics and politicians in India, recalls the incident as if it was just yesterday.
Agree or disagree?
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Photogallery
