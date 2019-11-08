News18 Daybreak | Power Tussle Continues in Maharashtra as BJP, Shiv Sena Refuse to Budge and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Uddhav Thackeray remains firm on Shiv Sena CM, says Sanjay Raut after Gadkari’s backing for Fadnavis

The wait for a new government in Maharashtra prolonged on Thursday, with the BJP not staking a claim, while an aggressive Shiv Sena remained firm on the demand for rotation chief minister's post. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who hasn't blinked in the protracted battle of nerves with the senior alliance partner, was quoted as saying that the Amit Shah-led party should approach him only if ready to give Sena the CM’s post. Meanwhile, Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in the formation of the government after the October 21 Assembly elections.

Railways issues advisory, cancels leaves ahead of Ayodhya verdict; security heightened at 78 stations

The railway police on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hotspots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.

Clearance: The Indian government on Thursday allowed former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9. Sidhu had sought political clearance from the government to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday following an invite by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Whopping expense: The Andhra Pradesh government has spent about Rs 16 crore on the camp office and residence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, including doors and windows worth Rs 73 lakh. A row has erupted over the issue with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu calling the expenses “cringe-worthy”.

Cyclone ‘bulbul’: Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rains as cyclone 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. The governments of the two states are taking measures to ensure that damage from the storm is contained even as the Centre assured them of all assistance.

Delhi Police vs lawyers: A woman officer was allegedly harassed during the Tis Hazari court complex clashes and a loaded pistol of a woman constable has been missing since the violence last week. Police are probing both the cases and efforts are on to trace the missing 9mm pistol.

Cyber spying: Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family. The two Saudi citizens and one US citizen allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of the government in Riyadh and the royal family.

Retribution: Skipper Rohit Sharma made it a memorable 100th T20 International blending grace with brutality in his 85 off 43 balls as India cantered to a series-levelling eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. The three-match T20 series now stands at 1-1 and the final game will be played in Nagpur on November 10.

A shutdown: Leaving his home amid the wavering sunrays of dawn, Shahid Ahmad Bhat managed to reach Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) after changing four cars. With two bags in his hands and one slinging from his shoulders, 18-year-old Bhat heaved a sigh of relief on finding dozens of his classmates at the TRC. His home in Kulgam, southern Kashmir, is around 70 kilometres from Srinagar, normally a 90-minute drive. However, it took him four hours, while requesting random people for a lift. Bhat, who has secured over 90 per cent marks in the class 12 exams, aspires to become a doctor. Aakash Hassan explains what the closing of the coaching institutes in Kashmir after months of lockdown could mean for the students.

