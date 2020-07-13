News18 Daybreak | Power Tussle in Rajasthan Alarms Congress; India's Covid-19 Tally Nears 8,50,000-mark and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Rajasthan crisis alarms Congress, Will Sachin Pilot's 'Scindia moment' dull Ashok Gehlot's magic?

A notice was served to Sachin Pilot to join investigations with the ATS, which was set up by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to probe attempts to topple his government. While Gehot blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for this, notice to Sachin Pilot drags him in and insinuates that the deputy CM who has never had a good equation with Gehlot is also hands in glove with the BJP to oust his government. Meanwhile, Pilot came down to the national capital with his loyalist MLAs and may talk to party leadership regarding the political crisis in the state.

Party meet: Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party to be held in Jaipur on Monday, the Congress dispatched two of its senior leaders to the state capital to talk to its MLAs as power tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot turned severe.

‘Sidelined’: With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there. He claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by CM Ashok Gehlot.

In Other News

Covid tally: India reported a record 28,637 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553 as the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day. The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases. Meanwhile, authorities are getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in Bengaluru and Pune, in the coming days, while there appears to be an improvement in the situation in the national capital.

Mastermind found: Fazil Fareed, a native of Ernakulam who is now staying in Dubai, is said to be the main conspirator in the smuggling of 30 kg gold through diplomatic channels in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. An accused in the case arrested by the National Investigation Agency said that the smuggling was done for Fareed by his co-conspirators, said sources.

Bachchan's positive: A day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, now actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has tested positive. The actress is not showing symptoms and their family doctors will assess the situation and decide whether hospitalisation is necessary, a source said.

Assam Flood: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with four more people losing their lives in the deluge and landslides, which have affected nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts, a government report said. One person each died at Kampur and Kaliabor revenue circles of Nagaon district due to the deluge, while two persons were killed in a landslide at Sonapur area, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

On Our Specials

Muslim untouchables: The killing of George Floyd, a black American, has brought a moment of reckoning for the United States and triggered worldwide protests where people questioned deeply entrenched racist pasts. These conversations must enable Indians to look for the fault lines in their social system and the voices that go unheard among communities that are already marginalised. One such group is the 'Dalits' among Muslims, Professor Fahimuddin, a faculty member at the Giri Institute of Development Studies writes.

Court wrap: Yadav Singh, the tainted chief engineer of Noida with five cases of corruption and money laundering against him, is out on bail as the CBI has failed in proving the agency had no court where it could submit its chargesheet against the suspended engineer. The Allahabad High Court has trashed the agency's contention that it could not file its chargesheet against Singh within 60 days since the CBI court was locked due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Utkarsh Anand writes.